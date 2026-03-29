France are a force to be reckoned with: a 3-1 win over Colombia with a reserve side, a brace from Doué and a goal from Thuram

It was a thrilling match right from the opening minutes, with several heated moments on the pitch. Doué broke the deadlock on the half-hour mark with a long-range shot that was deflected by Munoz past Montero. In the 41st minute, Marcus Thuram, the Inter striker who hadn’t scored for the national team since 2023, found the net with a fine header from Akliouche’s cross from the right, aided by the goalkeeper’s misjudged rush off his line.

In the second half, Doué completed his brace from an assist by Thuram himself, followed by substitutions for both sides; one of the substitutes, Campaz, scored a consolation goal for the Cafeteros in the 77th minute. In stoppage time, a goal by Mbappé was ruled out for offside.



