Former USMNT defender and LAFC head coach Steve Cherundolo to take over U.S. U-23s ahead of 2028 Olympics

U.S. Soccer announced the hiring of Cherundolo on Thursday, three days after the USMNT's exit from the 2026 World Cup on home soil. In Cherundolo, the federation has hired a U-23 coach with plenty of USMNT pedigree as well as his own coaching resume.

As a player, Cherundolo earned a total of 87 caps for the USMNT between 1999 and 2012 while appearing at three World Cups. Additionally, he played 15 seasons for Hannover 96 in Germany, making him the longest-serving American player in the Bundesliga's history. In 2013, he was elected to the USMNT's All-Time Best XI and is a member of the National Soccer Hall of Fame.

Following his playing career, Cherundolo carved out a next step as a coach. The former fullback, who has a UEFA Pro License, initially coached at the youth level in Germany before taking over USL side Las Vegas Lights in 2021. In 2022, he was hired to lead LAFC, winning the MLS Cup and Supporters' Shield in that first season while also winning the U.S. Open Cup in 2024 before stepping away from the club in 2025.