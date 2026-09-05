Former Arsenal prospect Krystian Bielik escapes punishment after shocking physical altercation with Portsmouth fan

According to the Daily Mail, the extraordinary incident occurred in the 70th minute of the match at Fratton Park, with Cardiff trailing 2-0 to their newly promoted hosts. Bielik rushed to retrieve the ball from the touchline as his team desperately chased a late comeback.

Instead of returning the ball, a young Portsmouth supporter threw it over Bielik's head. In immediate retaliation, Bielik reached into the stands and appeared to grab the spectator by the throat. The fan quickly stood up, pushed Bielik away, and appeared to slap the midfielder in the face, sparking outrage among the surrounding home crowd.