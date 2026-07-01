'Relaxation brings concentration' - Folarin Balogun's game-changing ability, Christian Pulisic's fitness and five keys to the USMNT's World Cup clash with Bosnia and Herzegovina

SANTA CLARA, Calif. - "I start the conversation with the words of Jorge Valdano," Mauricio Pochettino says, referencing the Argentine legend known as the Philosopher of Football. "'Relaxation brings concentration.' That is the best sentence and quote we can apply."

Those words have been the general theme of the U.S. men's national team's buildup this week as they prepare for their Round of 32 clash with Bosnia and Herzegovina. It is, of course, one of the biggest games in American soccer history. Playing in a home World Cup, in primetime and in the knockout stages with the world watching, this is more than a game. It is a moment, one that could dictate the next phase of American soccer.

That, theoretically, comes with pressure. That word, though, isn't being used. Instead, the United States Men's National Team have spent the week going in the other direction: relaxed, calm and prepared. The challenge is there, and they know it's there. And yet, they feel ready for it.

"Would it be weird if I told you that I don't really feel too much pressure at this minute?" captain Tim Ream asked before continuing: "It's a game we want to win. It's a game that we have to put everything into and put in a performance the way we have in the group stage. Then we see where that takes us. In terms of pressure, there's nothing added, nothing extra, and that's the way we've approached every single game."

As many have pointed out, the pressure is on the USMNT. They are the "favorites," although Pochettino himself pushed back on that claim Tuesday. Germany were favorites, he said. So, too, were the Netherlands. Maybe the title of favorite can be saved for after the game, he says. Until then, it means nothing. For now, it's nothing to worry about.

In an ideal world, Pochettino said, his players won't worry about much of anything for the next day or two. They'll rely on their preparation, rely on the confidence built through the group stage and rely on their own ability to go out and win a game. That's the only thing that matters now: winning.

"It's going to be really tough," Pochettino said, "but we're believing in us and going there and transforming all that expectation and pressure and energy and trying to be natural and play. All that we were working on is the moment tomorrow to apply on the field. It's true that it depends on too many factors and situations where you can perform better or not, but I think the job is done and they need to be relaxed and not think.

"Tomorrow, play with intuition and with the confidence that we were preparing with and, hopefully, it is going to appear on the field."

So what might the game on the field bring? GOAL looks at five keys to the USMNT's clash with Bosnia and Herzegovina...