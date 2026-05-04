He has goals in his blood and has already scored 17 times this season for the Primavera 1 side. Those performances earned him a first-team call-up under Pioli for the Conference League double-header against Polissya and the league opener versus Cagliari. Those three substitute appearances had Riccardo dreaming of realising his dream. It came true on 12 March 2026, when Vanoli brought him on for his debut in the first leg of the Conference League round of 16 against Rakow, replacing Piccoli in the 82nd minute with the score at 1-1: Fiorentina went on to win 2-1 thanks to a penalty from Gudmundsson in the 93rd minute. Debuts are unforgettable, and the young Viola talent was moved to tears at the final whistle.