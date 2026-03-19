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Fiorentina, Vanoli: "Tension with Kean? I'm glad he got angry – he wanted to play. I'm the manager."

The Fiorentina manager's comments following the 2-1 victory over Rakow

Following Fiorentina’s 2-1 victory over Rakow in the Conference League, which saw the Viola secure their place in the quarter-finals of the competition, manager Paolo Vanoli spoke to Sky Sport, focusing in particular on Kean’s substitution (given that the Italy international had not taken the substitution well, telling his manager to get lost).


These were the manager’s words: “I’m pleased because he’s an important player. When there’s anger and that desire to play, it means he wanted to make an impact and help out. After all, I’m the manager and I also have to understand that he’s an important player for us and that we still have nine finals and a round to get through.”

  • ABOUT THE MATCH

    "In the first half tonight, we struggled to figure out how we should play. We wanted to try and play our game, but the pitch didn’t allow it. We were slow to react to loose balls, and we were slow to realise how we needed to secure qualification. Then, in the second half, we were much better; we fell behind, but this team now has an advantage: it knows how to fight back."

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  • ON KEAN AHEAD OF THE PLAYOFFS

    "I think our national team manager is better than me. He knows full well that Moise is an important player who is keen to help both Fiorentina and the national team. He’s a lad Italy will need."

  • ON DODO AND PARISI

    "When you're managing your squad, sometimes you have to make changes to give the players a breather. They're both 1.70 metres tall and get on well together, and I have to say they make all the difference."

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Ekstraklasa
Legia Warszawa crest
Legia Warszawa
LEG
Rakow Czestochowa crest
Rakow Czestochowa
RAK
Serie A
Fiorentina crest
Fiorentina
FIO
Inter crest
Inter
INT