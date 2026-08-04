AFP
FIFA president Gianni Infantino hails 'incredible' Kylian Mbappe after stunning World Cup 2026 campaign
World Cup records tumble for Mbappe
Mbappe has once again cemented his legacy as one of the greatest players in the history of the game after a record-breaking performance on the world stage. FIFA president was quick to highlight the Frenchman's impact, noting that the French captain also set several records during the tournament.
Infantino did not hold back in his praise for the Real Madrid star, taking to Instagram to share his admiration for the forward's consistency and talent. The FIFA chief noted that the 25-year-old has now become the all-time top scorer in the history of the competition, as well as the leading marksman for Les Bleus.
"The incredible Mbappé achieved the double at the World Cup, winning the Golden Boot for the second consecutive time thanks to his ten goals scored during the tournament in North America!," Infantino noted. "The captain of the Blues also set several records, notably becoming the all-time top scorer in the history of the competition and of the French team".
- Getty Images
Infantino stands with France captain
While the focus was largely on his sporting success, the aftermath of the tournament was marred by unacceptable off-field incidents involving political figures. Infantino used a separate statement to address the vitriol aimed at the striker, stating that he unequivocally condemned the racist remarks made against Mbappe by Paraguayan Senator Celeste Amarilla.
The comments, which were widely circulated online, drew a sharp response from both the football community and high-ranking government officials across the globe.
The FIFA president emphasized that the entire football world and society stand in solidarity with the France captain during this period. He reiterated that football must remain an inclusive and safe space for everyone, and pledged that the governing body would continue its efforts to eradicate the scourge of racism from both the game and wider society.
Shattering World Cup scoring records
Mbappe's individual brilliance was the silver lining for France in a tournament that ended in disappointment. The 27-year-old was in clinical form throughout the knockout stages, eventually taking his career total in the competition to new heights. By the end of the bronze medal match, Mbappe had netted a 22nd goal, officially moving him past Lionel Messi to become the most prolific player in World Cup history.
Reflecting on the achievement during the tournament, Mbappe remained characteristically humble despite the magnitude of his statistical dominance. He stated: "Messi is going to score, that's for sure. I'm just trying to help my team win. When you score a lot of goals at the World Cup, it puts you in a certain category.
- AFP
Connecting with the French public
Beyond the statistics and the praise from football's governing body, Mbappe has sought to maintain a deep connection with the fans back home. After the tournament, he released a heartfelt message to express his gratitude for the support received during the grueling campaign across the Atlantic. In an open letter to the French public, he emphasised the collective nature of their journey despite the individual accolades he secured along the way.
Mbappe's letter was filled with emotion as he wrote: "You never let us down, even in the toughest moments, even when we deserved it less. We wrote this story with millions of hands, not just 11 on the pitch, all carried by the same passion."
Add as preferred source on Google
ENJOYED THIS STORY?
Add GOAL.com as a preferred source on Google to see more of our reporting