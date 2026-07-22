That brings us to an important question: "What is the Catalan giants Barcelona's stance in the first place towards their Spanish forward Ferran Torres?!".

In short, Barcelona have never seen Torres as a first-choice striker in the first team, and they never will. He has always been a solution off the substitutes' bench.

Barcelona's plan for Torres in the current summer transfer window, "2026", boils down to this:

* Firstly: renew on a suitable fee, with the player accepting a substitute's role.

* Secondly: sell his contract in the current summer window rather than let him leave for free in 2027.

But take note, dear reader, because here lies a very big problem for Barcelona: the clause of the "8 million euros upon renewal".

Barcelona signed Ferran Torres in January 2022 from English club Manchester City for 55 million euros, back when Mateu Alemany held the position of sporting director at the Catalan giants.

Alemany, or "the shrewd engineer" as he is nicknamed, was described as one of the best sporting directors in Barcelona's history. Even so, it seems he had some major slip-ups in the deals he closed.

This came to light in what the newspaper "Marca" revealed during the past few hours: a clause stipulating that Barcelona pay 8 million euros to Manchester City in the event of Torres renewing his contract.

Believe it or not, Barcelona will have to pay a full 8 million euros to another club merely to renew the contract of one of the first team's stars.

That leaves Barcelona with only two solutions if they want to renew Ferran's contract officially, and they are:

- 1/ wait until the end of September to renew his contract, so the sum of 8 million euros does not affect "Financial Fair Play" during the current summer window.

- 2/ wait for the end of Torres's contract on 30 June 2027, then sign him anew, whereby Barcelona would not have to pay the 8 million euros to the Citizens in the first place.

Betting on either solution is difficult, though, for fear the player leaves for free and delivers no financial return.