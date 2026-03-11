FC Bayern Munich, news and rumours: "I've never experienced anything like it!" Joshua Kimmich is deeply impressed by FCB opponents Atalanta

The morning after the local elections, an unusual sight greeted residents of Munich's Giesing and Harlaching districts: numerous election posters had suddenly been covered up. However, they had not been replaced with political advertising, but with a mocking motif targeting FC Bayern.

The posters bore the slogan: "We say YES to improving the cityscape!" They showed a large, hairy lion in blue sports trousers and matching trainers standing at a beer table with a full beer mug. Underneath was the saying: "A real Munich resident is always a Sechzger!" In standard German: A real Munich resident is always a supporter of 1860.

The motif also included a dig at the city rivals: under the table, next to an empty beer mug, lay a Bayern fan with a red and white scarf. Apparently, the motto was that even one litre of beer was too much for a "Red".

Supporters from the active fan scene of TSV 1860 are suspected to be behind the campaign. Posters are said to have been stuck over election advertising, especially around the Grünwalder Stadium and along the path to the Bayern training ground on Säbener Straße.

The campaign is part of a months-long war of words between the two fan camps. New graffiti keeps appearing on walls, building facades and electrical boxes, and the other ultras' graffiti is often painted over immediately. Such turf wars can also be observed in the park on the hill behind the record champions' training grounds on Säbener Straße.

Many supporters of the Bundesliga club felt that the action took place so close to FC Bayern's club headquarters was a provocation. The locations of the two Munich clubs are only about 700 metres apart in the Giesing district, which is why there have been repeated counter-actions in the past.

Recently, local residents have also complained to the police about the numerous graffiti. The phrase "cityscape beautification" on the Löwen posters is therefore likely to be an ironic allusion to this. One thing is certain, however: covering election posters is legally considered damage to property and could therefore once again occupy the police.