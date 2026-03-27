Speculation surrounding a potential mega-transfer for Michael Olise is currently causing a stir – but FC Bayern Munich remain unfazed. Honorary President Uli Hoeneß, in particular, has now made it clear that selling the attacking star is not on the cards, despite the record-breaking sums being bandied about.
Rumours have recently been circulating that Liverpool FC are prepared to put around 200 million euros on the table for the French international. However, at the data:unplugged AI festival, Hoeneß made it unmistakably clear that the Munich club would not be thinking of letting their key player go – and even poked a bit of fun at Liverpool: "If that’s true – though I don’t believe it is – Liverpool have spent 500 million this year and are having a very poor season. So we won’t be helping them play better next year."
Olise, who has played a central role for the record champions since his move in 2024, has long since established himself as a world-class player with his strong performances. This season too, with 16 goals and 27 assists in 39 matches, he remains one of the defining figures in Bayern’s play. Interest from other top clubs is correspondingly high – alongside Liverpool, Real Madrid are also frequently mentioned as potential suitors.
For Hoeneß, however, it is not the potential transfer fee that is the priority, but sporting success and the importance to the fans: "We play this game for our fans. We have 430,000 members, we have many millions of fans all over the world, and it is of little use to them if we have 200 million in the bank and play worse football every Saturday because of it."
The sporting management team led by Max Eberl also sees no cause for concern. “Michael has a contract with us until 2029, with no release clause – we’re relaxed,” FC Bayern’s sporting director recently told Sport Bild.