FC Bayern made a fortune thanks to Kompany: one of Hasan Salihamidzic’s biggest transfer coups is increasingly turning out to be a flop

You couldn’t ask for a better start to a professional career: When Joshua Zirkzee made his debut for FC Bayern’s first team on 19 December 2019 at the age of just 18, he needed only a short time to get into his stride: 104 seconds after coming on as a substitute for Philippe Coutinho, he scored the crucial goal to make it 2–1 against SC Freiburg with his very first touch of the ball. In the end, Munich went on to win 3-1 and the young Dutchman was named man of the match.
Just three days later against VfL Wolfsburg, history repeated itself: once again Bayern needed a goal, once again manager Hansi Flick brought on the youngster for Coutinho in the closing stages – and once again Zirkzee scored the winning goal for FCB with his first touch, this time securing a 2-0 victory. "It’s just brilliant to watch," enthuses teammate David Alaba. Zirkzee is suddenly the talk of the town, and many believe that FC Bayern already have Robert Lewandowski’s successor in their ranks.