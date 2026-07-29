Explained: Why £85m Mateus Fernandes was left out of Tottenham's clash with Sydney FC amid injury rumours

Tottenham fans were understandably anxious when the team sheets were released for Wednesday’s friendly against A-League side, with £85 million arrival Fernandes nowhere to be seen. The 22-year-old midfielder has quickly become the focal point of Spurs' summer rebuild under Roberto De Zerbi, and his absence immediately sparked fears that the club’s injury curse had struck again. These concerns were amplified after footage emerged from a recent training session in Australia, which appeared to show the former West Ham man watching from the sidelines while his team-mates were put through their paces.

However, it appears the decision to omit Fernandes was a precautionary measure rather than a response to a serious injury, according to The Standard. The gruelling nature of a global pre-season tour, combined with De Zerbi’s high-intensity tactical requirements, has led the coaching staff to adopt a cautious approach with their key assets.