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Exclusive to Kooora: Will Zamalek receive an exception to participate in Africa, and what is Al Ahly’s position?

Exclusive
Zamalek SC
Al Ahly SC
CAF Champions League
Egypt

Legal expert explains the conditions for Al-Abyad's participation in the African Champions League

Egyptian club Zamalek's participation in next season's African Champions League remains uncertain, as the club is currently banned from registering players in 18 cases with FIFA. This suspension prevents it from obtaining the necessary CAF licence to compete in continental competitions.

Zamalek won the Egyptian Premier League last season—their first title since 2021–2022—thereby earning a return to the continent's premier club competition.

Despite these hurdles, Tharwat Suweilam, a member of the Egyptian Clubs Association, said that EFA president Hany Abu Rida would use his contacts to secure the club's place in the competition, prompting questions about how the impasse might be legally resolved.

Kooora therefore consulted Lebanese legal expert and international lawyer Ralph Charbel to clarify Zamalek's position and to determine whether Al Ahly, who finished third in the Egyptian Premier League, could potentially replace their rivals.

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    Strict rules… and just one condition for participation.

    Speaking to Koora, Charbel said, "According to Articles 59 to 63 of the CAF Club Licensing Regulations, a club must prove by 31 March that it has no outstanding debts. Should debts exist, the club receives a two-month grace period—until 31 May—to demonstrate full settlement, a formal repayment plan, or that the case remains sub judice following an appeal."

    He added: "By 'established debt' we mean a debt for which a final and binding court ruling has been issued. A ruling is not final if a player has been awarded his dues and the club has appealed to a competent court; in such cases, CAF cannot withhold the licence."

    Therefore, Zamalek has until 31 May (next Sunday) to show either full payment, a formal repayment plan, or proof that the case is still under appeal; failure to do so will bar the club from CAF competitions, including the African Champions League.

    The CAF Club Licensing Regulations impose strict rules designed to ensure that clubs settle their debts to players, other clubs, the confederation, or tax authorities.

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  • No exceptions

    When asked about Suleiman's comments—made on Egyptian channel "ON"—stating that Abu Rida would intervene to resolve Zamalek's crisis amicably because the club represents Egypt in continental competitions, Sharbel emphasised that no exceptions could be made: the only solution was to settle the club's accumulated debts or reach a formal agreement.

    Sharbel added to Koora: "I believe he means mediating between the players owed money and Zamalek to settle their dues, which would then allow the club to obtain its licence."

  • Is the target date late May or June?

    When asked about the deadline for Zamalek to provide guarantees regarding the settlement of its debts in order to participate in continental competitions, the legal expert explained: "In principle, the deadline is 31 May each year, but it may be extended to a later date in accordance with Articles 68 and 69 of the Club Licensing Regulations issued by CAF."

    He added, "Article 68 of the Club Licensing Regulations gives the CAF Executive Committee broad discretion to decide how club competitions are run when no specific rule applies, including extending the 31 May deadline."

    Egyptian media outlets have reported that CAF has already notified the clubs of an extension to the end of June.

    Charbel added that the Executive Committee may grant extra time only when justified by exceptional circumstances, since any extension can be challenged at the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS).

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    What about Al Ahly?

    When asked whether Al Ahly—according to circulating reports—was entitled to apply to CAF to participate in place of Zamalek due to pending legal issues, or to object to their rivals being granted licences for any reason, the expert's response was clear.

    He told Koora: "The application must be submitted to the Licensing Committee of the Egyptian Football Association, in accordance with Article 5 of the CAF Club Licensing Regulations."

    Should Zamalek ultimately fail to meet the participation requirements, the CAF Club Competitions Organisation Committee will decide on any replacement, he added, citing the relevant regulations.

    Asked whether Al Ahly, who finished third in the league, would join Pyramids (second place) in the competition as Zamalek's replacement, he replied, "Yes, it is only natural for the team in the next qualifying position to step in, provided it satisfies the necessary criteria."

    He added, "If no club from a particular federation meets the requirements, that country will not be represented in the tournament—as happened in the 2024–2025 season when no Gambian club competed in CAF competitions."

    As for his advice to Arab clubs on how to avoid registration suspension penalties, the Lebanese lawyer said, "Contracts must not exceed the club's financial capacity, and an international sports lawyer must be on hand at the club on a daily basis to monitor all contract details and potential disputes, and to work towards finding amicable and fair solutions for all parties."