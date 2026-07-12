‘Everyone except England’ - Lionel Messi reacts to lining up rare career first & explains how Argentina’s class of 2026 are inspired by Diego Maradona’s exploits against the Three Lions

The rivalry between the two nations is steeped in World Cup folklore, most notably the 1986 quarter-final where Diego Maradona scored two of the most famous goals in football history. Messi admitted that while he was not yet born to witness those moments live, the imagery remains a core part of the Argentinian identity. "Everything I have seen and remember [about Argentina vs. England from 1986] is from videos and images that Argentinians constantly watch and relive," Messi told ESPN.

Reflecting on the unique nature of this specific match-up, the Inter Miami star added: "But I think this group is used to playing football matches regardless of the opponent. Obviously, playing against England is special because they are a powerhouse, and matches against powerhouses are always special. Personally, it's the first time I'm going to play against them. I've played against everyone except England, so it will be nice for that reason too. And we'll experience it for what it is: a World Cup semifinal against a powerhouse, a great team, and we'll try to arrive in the best possible shape to compete again."