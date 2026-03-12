Felipe Chavez has hardly played for 1. FC Köln so far – yet FC Bayern could soon lose one of its most promising talents for good.
Translated by
Even though he hardly ever plays for his new club! FC Bayern is likely to lose one of its top talents permanently
The midfielder moved on loan from the record champions to Cologne on the last day of the winter transfer window. However, the Peruvian international has hardly had any playing time so far: he has only made 13 minutes of appearances for coach Lukas Kwasniok's team.
Nevertheless, the loan seems to be going well for both sides. According to the Abendzeitungnewspaper, Chavez feels at home in Cologne despite his limited playing time – and the Bundesliga club's officials are also satisfied with his development. The central midfielder has recently made progress, particularly in terms of his physical condition, and could see more playing time in the coming weeks as Effzeh fight to avoid relegation.
When he signed, the club had high expectations for the young attacking player. Sporting director Thomas Kessler said at the time: "Felipe has great footballing qualities. His attacking skills give us additional versatility in midfield." Chavez can play both in central midfield and on the attacking wings.
1. FC Köln pursues clear development plan with Chavez
The cathedral city club has a clear plan for the talented player. "We want to gradually introduce him to the Bundesliga," explained Kessler. The 18-year-old is expected to demonstrate his strengths over longer periods of playing time.
The fact that Chavez has hardly had any playing time so far is also due to Cologne's sporting situation. In the relegation battle, coach Lukas Kwasniok is focusing primarily on physical presence and strength in one-on-one situations, as he emphasised at a press conference a few weeks ago: "We have to accept that we have to fight back with physicality and combativeness. If you can't bring these elements into play, you don't stand a chance against the best."
Nevertheless, according to information from az, Cologne plans to exercise the agreed purchase option in the summer and sign Chavez permanently for a mid-single-digit transfer fee. However, FC Bayern does not want to lose control of his talent entirely: the Munich club is said to have secured a buy-back option for 2027 and 2028. Internally, the young Peruvian is still considered a great talent.
This means that the record champions could initially part with one of their campus players – but the door remains open for a possible return.
Felipe Chavez's statistics at 1. FC Köln:
Competitive matches Goals Assists Minutes played 2 0 0 13