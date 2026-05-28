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Tom Maston

European Player of the Year: Harry Kane, Lamine Yamal and GOAL's top 50 footballers of the 2025-26 season - ranked

Opinion
Champions League
H. Kane
M. Olise
L. Diaz
L. Yamal
K. Mbappe
D. Rice
K. Kvaratskhelia
O. Dembele
Vitinha
B. Fernandes
D. Raya
Erling Haaland
Arsenal
Manchester United
Manchester City
Real Madrid
Barcelona
Bayern Munich
Paris Saint-Germain
Liverpool
Inter
Premier League
LaLiga
Bundesliga
Serie A
Ligue 1
Eredivisie
Liga Portugal
Super Lig
J. Kimmich
J. Tah
Raphinha
Pedri
J. Garcia
F. Lopez
Vinicius Junior
Gabriel
W. Saliba
B. Saka
A. Hakimi
N. Mendes
W. Pacho
D. Doue
J. Neves
D. Szoboszlai
M. Rogers
M. Gibbs-White
L. Martinez
F. Dimarco
N. Paz
D. Malen
M. Svilar
A. Semenyo
R. Cherki
N. O'Reilly
E. Lepaul
F. Thauvin
J. Alvarez
Y. Diomande
V. Muriqi
D. Undav
L. Vuskovic
L. Suarez
A. Ueda
V. Osimhen
H. Calhanoglu
I. Thiago
Aston Villa
Nottingham Forest
Brentford
Atletico Madrid
Galatasaray
Sporting CP
Roma
Como
RB Leipzig
Feyenoord
Lens
Rennes
Mallorca
VfB Stuttgart
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The European football season is almost over. Just one game remains - the Champions League final, as Arsenal and Paris Saint-Germain prepare to do battle in Budapest on Saturday. Both sides come into the game having won their own domestic titles, with PSG looking to defend the crown they won for the first time last season, while the Gunners are aiming to secure their first European Cup.

Both finalists boast a number of players who have enjoyed impressive campaigns, with some of the continent's very best set to do battle in Hungary. But they are not the only teams or individuals to have thrived over the course of the 2025-26 campaign.

Bayern Munich and Inter won domestic doubles in Germany and Italy, respectively, while Barcelona saw off Real Madrid's challenge in La Liga. There were fairy-tale stories, too, with Como and Real Betis, among others, earning Champions League qualification for next season, while Lens and Real Sociedad ended long trophy droughts by winning cup competitions.

But who were the most outstanding individuals among all this team success? FootballCo writers and editors from around Europe have casted their votes - here is the top 50 based on that process:

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    50Nico O'Reilly (Manchester City)

    The Premier League's Young Player of the Year, Nico O'Reilly has gone from being a little-known Manchester City academy player to a likely starter for England at the World Cup in the space of 18 months, after being trusted by Pep Guardiola like few other youngsters over the years.

    The top-scoring defender in the English top-flight, O'Reilly netted nine times in all competitions - including a double to win the Carabao Cup final - while providing assists. The 21-year-old has grown into one of the most dependable and dynamic left-backs in the division, while he also showcased his versatility by thriving in midfield through the winter as a hint at where his eventual future may lie.

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    49Victor Osimhen (Galatasaray)

    If Victor Osimhen joining Galatasaray on loan for the 2024-25 season was a shock, then him turning that into a permanent stay in Istanbul 12 months later was perhaps even more surprising given the interest from elsewhere in his services. The Nigeria striker continues to bang in goals for fun regardless, with his 22 in all competitions helping Gala in defending their Super Lig crown.

    Osimhen did get off to a somewhat slow start domestically this time around, but from December onwards, he only failed to score in three of his league appearances. The ex-Napoli favourite also played an important role in the Turkish giants reaching the Champions League last 16 for the first time since 2014.

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    48Jonathan Tah (Bayern Munich)

    An absolutely classic Bayern Munich transfer, the Bundesliga champions wasted no time in securing the signing of Bayer Leverkusen captain Jonathan Tah upon the expiration of his contract last summer, and the Germany defender has taken to live at the Allianz Arena with relative ease.

    Tah has formed a strong centre-back partnership with Dayot Upamecano, and while those at the other end of the pitch for Bayern have dominated the headlines, Vincent Kompany's double winners wouldn't have been able to have the success they had without the defensive solidity that Tah helped inspire.

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    47Mile Svilar (Roma)

    Serie A has a rich history when it comes to top-class goalkeepers, and Mile Svilar looks set to become the next superstar between the sticks of Italian football. The Roma shot-stopper kept 18 clean sheets as Gian Piero Gasperini's side secured Champions League qualification for next season with a third-placed finish.

    Svilar conceded just 31 goals in his 38 league appearances while posting the best save percentage (77.5%) in the Italian top-flight, earning him the Best Goalkeeper prize at Serie A's end of season awards.

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    46Luka Vuskovic (Hamburg)

    Tottenham fans haven't had much to smile about over the course of a dismal season in north London, but the performances of on loan defender Luka Vuskovic for Hamburg at least offer some hope for the future. The 19-year-old was immense as the newly-promoted side steered well clear of relegation trouble, with Vuskovic rewarded for his performances with a place in the Bundesliga's Team of the Year.

    Not only did he prove to be a dominant presence at centre-back, Vuskovic lived up to his billing as a prolific scorer of goals by finding the net six times, the most by a defender in Germany's top-flight. Spurs must hope that reports of interest from Barcelona and others in Vuskovic does not materialise into anything concrete as they prepare to welcome the Croatia international into their first-team ranks.

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    45Morgan Gibbs-White (Nottingham Forest)

    That Nottingham Forest remain a Premier League club owes a lot to Morgan Gibbs-White, whose form particularly since the turn of the year has been absolutely sensational. He scored nine goals in his final 10 league appearances of the campaign to drag Vitor Pereira's side to safety, finishing the campaign on 15 goals to rank joint-fifth in the Golden Boot race. He also added three more strikes during Forest's run to the Europa League semi-finals, as well as seven assists in all competitions.

    That should illustrate that Gibbs-White was a standout performer even before his late-season explosion, with Forest's decision to reject Tottenham's advances for their play-making midfielder having paid off handsomely. Expect another summer of speculation to follow, however, despite Thomas Tuchel's almost inexplicable decision to leave Gibbs-White out of England's World Cup squad.

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    44Morgan Rogers (Aston Villa)

    In what was another successful season for Aston Villa, Morgan Rogers was undoubtedly their shining light. The midfielder started every Premier League game until he was given the final match of the season off by Unai Emery, with that a well deserved break after a campaign during which the 23-year-old took a huge step towards superstardom.

    Rogers scored 14 goals across all competitions, with many coming via stunning, long-range strikes, including his beauty in the Europa League final. He also chipped in with 11 assists and finished in the top five in terms of distance covered across the entire Premier League. It is those returns which could yet lead to him keeping Jude Bellingham out of the England line up at this summer's World Cup.

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    43Hakan Calhanoglu (Inter)

    Hakan Calhanoglu might not be able to play every week for Inter at the age of 32, but he certainly made sure to contribute when he was on the field as the Turkey international helped inspire the Nerazzurri to the domestic double in Italy. In just 30 appearances, Calhanoglu managed 12 goals and seven assists while setting the tempo for Cristian Chivu's side in midfield.

    His most memorable moment came in the second leg of Inter's Coppa Italia semi-final against Como. With the home side 2-0 down with 20 minutes to play at San Siro, Calhanoglu grabbed the game by the scruff of the neck to score twice himself before laying on the winner for Petar Sucic, ensuring Inter's place in the final, where they would beat Lazio.

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    42Fermin Lopez (Barcelona)

    Constantly on the move in the hope of sniffing out a chance to shoot or create an opportunity for a team-mate, Fermin Lopez has grown into an indispensable member of the Barcelona squad despite not possessing the same profile outside of Spain of many of his team-mates.

    After rejecting a summer move to Chelsea, Fermin showed the Blues what they missed out on by finishing the season with 13 goals and 17 assists in all competitions. Only Lamine Yamal created more 'big chances' than the 23-year-old in La Liga (15) over the course of the campaign, making Fermin's absence from Spain's World Cup squad due to a foot injury all the more frustrating.

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    41Ayase Ueda (Feyenoord)

    During his first two seasons at Feyenoord, Ayase Ueda had mustered a mere 16 goals, with there very little to suggest an explosion was imminent. But under the guidance of manager Robin van Persie, Ueda became an unstoppable force around the penalty area as he netted 25 times in 31 Eredivisie games to finish eight goals clear of his nearest challenger in the top-scorer race.

    If Ueda can maintain that form heading into the World Cup then Japan will surely believe they have a chance of causing a shock or two once they reach north America.

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    40Esteban Lepaul (Angers/Rennes)

    If you haven't been keeping up with Ligue 1 this season, then Esteban Lepaul may well be a new name to you, but the striker has been turning heads in France during a remarkable campaign for Rennes. The 26-year-old has climbed his way through the leagues in recent years to reach the top-flight, and ended the 2025-26 season as the division's top scorer, netting 21 times to finish five goals clear of his nearest challengers.

    Signed from Angers in late August, Lepaul set out his stall by scoring against his former club on his debut, but it his form in the closing weeks of the season that has seen his profile skyrocket, as Lepaul bagged 12 times in his final 14 games of the season to fire Rennes to a sixth-placed finish and Europa League qualification.

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    39Bukayo Saka (Arsenal)

    Arsenal finally ending their 22-year wait for the Premier League title means 2025-26 will go down as one of the best seasons of Bukayo Saka's career, even if he didn't hit the same personal heights as in previous campaigns. His attacking returns, 11 goals and seven assists, are nothing to write home about, but Saka still stood up at important times for the Gunners.

    He played big roles, for example, in narrow wins over Wolves and Brighton, while he returned from injury in May to inspire Arsenal's best performance of the run-in when they beat Fulham before scoring the goal that secured their place in the Champions League final.

    It also must be pointed out that while Saka only started 25 league matches, there were only five players who created more chances than him (61) over the entire season.

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    38Florian Thauvin (Lens)

    Before joining Lens in the summer of 2025, Florian Thauvin had spent two pretty respectable seasons at Udinese following a short spell in Mexico with Tigres. An experienced head, Thauvin was expected to bring leadership and help set the standards for Pierre Sage, but the ex-Marseille man delivered so much more.

    Thauvin ended the campaign with 14 goals and 10 assists to his name as Lens gave Paris Saint-Germain a scare in the Ligue 1 title race before capping a memorable campaign by ending their 27-year trophy drought and capturing the Coupe de France. Thauvin, who earlier in the campaign had earned himself a France recall, both scored and assisted in the win over Nice in the final.

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    37Luis Suarez (Sporting CP)

    The task of replacing Viktor Gyokeres at Sporting CP was likely to be a tall order, but no one seemed to tell Luis Suarez. Signed from Granada after finishing as the top scorer in Spain's second tier in 2024-25, Suarez stepped into Gyokeres' shoes and immediately set about trying to match the Swede's sensational rate of scoring in Lisbon.

    Colombia international Suarez ended the campaign with 38 goals in all competitions, including 28 in just 32 league appearances, as well as eight assists. Just like they did with Gyokeres, Sporting seem to have found a gem playing outside of the top-flight and are reaping the rewards.

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    36Dominik Szoboszlai (Liverpool)

    There weren't many Liverpool players who ended the season with their heads held high, but Dominik Szoboszlai was an exception after an outstanding individual campaign amid the mess on Merseyside. Whether in midfield or when pressed into duty at right-back, Szoboszlai was the Reds' leading light, as he both did the basics right while providing moments of magic to decide games.

    Among his 13 goals were outrageous free-kicks against Arsenal and Manchester City, while Szoboszlai also provided 12 assists in all competitions having created the second-most chances (78) by anyone in the Premier League. Defensively, meanwhile, he led the way among the English top-flight's attacking midfielders in a number of metrics, including interceptions (30), recoveries (187) and clearances (58).

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    35Joan Garcia (Barcelona)

    Joan Garcia caused controversy when he took the decision to leave Espanyol for their hated local rivals Barcelona last summer, but any concerns that the criticism he faced would impact the goalkeeper's performances were quickly put to bed as Garcia established himself as the outstanding goalkeeper in La Liga with a string of decisive displays.

    The 25-year-old conceded just 21 goals in 30 appearances as Hansi Flick's side successfully defended their domestic title. Garcia also ranked first in the Spanish top-flight for clean sheets (15), save percentage (77.9%) and goals prevented (10.2), which in turn forced him into the conversation regarding who should be La Roja's starting 'keeper at the World Cup.

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    34Joao Neves (Paris Saint-Germain)

    Still just 21 years old, Joao Neves is preparing for his second Champions League appearance in as many seasons after again producing the goods in the Paris Saint-Germain midfield with his all-action style. Neves began the season by scoring a stunning hat-trick against Toulouse that earned him the rarest of rewards, a 10/10 rating from L'Equipe, and he has barely looked back since.

    Whether biting into tackles in front of the defence or popping up with crucial goals in attack, as he did against Bayern Munich in the first leg of their Champions League semi-final, games rarely pass Neves by, making him crucial to what Luis Enrique continues to build at Parc des Princes.

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    33Desire Doue (Paris Saint-Germain)

    The hero of last season's Champions League final, Desire Doue hasn't always hit the same heights as in his debut campaign with PSG, but he has still managed to contribute 13 goals and eight assists to the Ligue 1 champions' cause.

    Bamboozling defenders with his two-footedness has become Doue's staple move since arriving into the French capital from Rennes, and he will be hoping for a repeat performance from last May when he steps out in Budapest on Saturday.

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    32Willian Pacho (Paris Saint-Germain)

    The only man to play every minute of PSG's run to the Champions League final, Willian Pacho continues to develop into one of the very best central defenders in the world with assured display after assured display at the heart of the French giants' backline.

    The Ecuador international perhaps saved his best performance for when it mattered most as he did more than most to shut down Bayern Munich's formidable forward line in the second leg of their European semi-final. More of the same against Arsenal and the Gunners will find it extremely difficult to get a foothold in the game.

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    31Vedat Muriqi (Mallorca)

    Mallorca may have been relegated from La Liga, but Vedat Muriqi could barely have done more to keep them afloat after a remarkable season in front of goal from the 32-year-old Kosovan. Only Kylian Mbappe scored more than Muriqi's 23 goals in the Spanish top-flight, blowing his previous best tally for a season (15 in 2022-23) out of the water.

    Not only did Muriqi finish off chances, he worked tirelessly for his team in winning aerial battles, ground duels and contributing to the defensive effort, especially from set-pieces. This was a heroic effort that, unfortunately for Muriqi, went unrewarded in the end.

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    30Nuno Mendes (Paris Saint-Germain)

    After establishing himself as the best left-back in Europe last season, Nuno Mendes has spent the past 12 months broadening the gap on his competition with another excellent campaign at PSG. As well as showcasing defensive excellent, specifically when matched up against some of the best wingers on the planet, Mendes has chipped in with four goals and five assists, too.

    Not 24 until June, the Portugal international's battle with Bukayo Saka in Budapest will be fascinating, and is one we are likely to see again and again over the years, too.

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    29Deniz Undav (Stuttgart)

    Were it not for Harry Kane's brilliance, the season Deniz Undav was able to put together for Stuttgart would have got much more coverage outside of Germany. The 29-year-old ended the campaign with 25 goals and 14 assists as he led Sebastian Hoeness' side back into the Champions League for next season, as well as to the DFB-Pokal final.

    Undav never managed to put it all together for Brighton during his short stint in the Premier League, but he has undoubtedly found a home at the MHP Arena, with his performances having put him in the frame to start up front for Germany at the World Cup this summer.

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    28Antoine Semenyo (Bournemouth/Manchester City)

    From the very first night of the season, when Antoine Semenyo ran Liverpool ragged at Anfield, he was one of the outstanding players of the Premier League campaign, first in Bournemouth colours and then after he joined Manchester City in January following a bunfight for his signature in the wake of his £62.5m release clause being revealed.

    Semenyo barely skipped a beat despite the step up in class and pressure to perform. He netted seven goals in his first 12 games for Pep Guardiola's title-chasers, and while he was unable to maintain that rate of scoring through to the end of the campaign, he remained an ever-present in the City line-up, eventually taking his season tally to 21 strikes and six assists. His sublime flick to decide the FA Cup final wasn't bad, either.

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    27Achraf Hakimi (Paris Saint-Germain)

    Despite injuries and the Africa Cup of Nations limiting him to just 31 club appearances in 2025-26, Achraf Hakimi continues to show why so many bill him as being the best right-back on the planet. Boasting energy for days, the Moroccan is able to get up and down the touchline relentlessly while both defending diligently and producing the goods in the final third.

    Hakimi has returned three goals and seven assists thus far, with six of those assists coming in the Champions League, placing him joint-top of those particular rankings with the final still to come. Few would best against him adding another goal contribution or two in Budapest, either.

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    26Yan Diomande (RB Leipzig)

    Yan Diomande arrived at RB Leipzig last summer for a fee of €20 million despite having only made 10 first-team appearances for Leganes. He will likely leave the Red Bull Arena 12 months later for close to five-times that amount after a superb season that culminated in Diomande being named Bundesliga Rookie of the Year.

    The 19-year-old thrilled fans with his fearless dribbling and eye for the spectacular on his way to finishing the campaign with 13 goals and 10 assists in all competitions. Diomande's form went a long way to securing a return to the Champions League for Leipzig, and it's easy to see why Liverpool and PSG are battling it out to sign the Ivory Coast international ahead of the World Cup.

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    25Igor Thiago (Brentford)

    Brentford were tipped for relegation by many experts ahead of the season, with the departures of prolific forwards Bryan Mbeumo and Yoane Wissa cited as major reasons for those gloomy predictions. However, nobody had counted on Igor Thiago stepping up to the plate in such a remarkable fashion.

    Originally signed to replace Ivan Toney in 2024, Thiago bounced back in sensational fashion after spending the majority of his first season in in the treatment room. He netted 25 times in all competitions, with his 22 Premier League goals earning him second place in the Golden Boot race, as well as a place in the Brazil squad for the World Cup.

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    24Joshua Kimmich (Bayern Munich)

    Remarkably still only 31, Joshua Kimmich shows no signs of slowing down despite the experience on his tyres as he produced yet another fantastic season of dictating terms at the heart of the Bayern Munich midfield. His 12 assists and two goals only tell a small part of the story, with Kimmich's supreme passing ability and endless energy marking him out as one of the very best deep-lying players around.

    Only two players have covered more ground than the 157 kilometres that Kimmich ran in this season's Champions League while he ranks second for accurate long balls per 90 in both Europe's premier competition and the Bundesliga.

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    23Julian Alvarez (Atletico Madrid)

    It was a tale of two contrasting competitions for Julian Alvarez this season. In La Liga, he was far from his best, and scored just twice from the start of October onwards. Things were much improved in the Champions League, however, as the Argentina ace provided 10 goals and four assists in 15 games, including six strikes in the knockout stages alone.

    Alvarez tended to save his best for the biggest games, as he netted twice in Atleti's thrashing of Real Madrid in September while his goals helped Diego Simeone's side knock Barcelona out of both the Champions League and Copa del Rey. A summer move to one of the true Champions League contenders now looks likely this summer.

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    22William Saliba (Arsenal)

    The classiest of operators, William Saliba might not garner the same headlines at the heart of the Arsenal defence as he did when he first broke into the Gunners' line-up four years ago, but he remains one of the very best centre-backs anywhere in Europe.

    Of the 46 games he has started across all competitions for the Premier League champions, Saliba helped keep clean sheets in 25 of them, with his partnership alongside Gabriel Magalhaes one of the most formidable of recent times.

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    21Vinicius Jr (Real Madrid)

    After a 2025 to forget, Vinicius Jr bounced back impressively following the turn of the year to seemingly get his Real Madrid career back on track. Seventeen of his total 22 goals came from January onwards, with the Brazil forward undoubtedly the biggest beneficiary of Xabi Alonso's mid-season sacking.

    Vinicius also provided 10 assists, and while there are problems aplenty to fix at the Bernabeu, it seems the days of Vinicius being massively off-colour are over - for now.

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    20Donyell Malen (Aston Villa/Roma)

    As January signings go, few could ever have been more impactful than Donyell Malen. The Netherlands forward joined Roma on loan from Aston Villa as Gian Piero Gasperini tried to find an attacking edge to go with the mean defence that he had quickly established in the Italian capital, but even the Giallorossi's coach couldn't have predicted how well Malen would take to life at Stadio Olimpico.

    The 27-year-old scored 14 goals in just 18 Serie A appearances to catapult Roma into third place and secure a return to the Champions League for the first time since the 2018-19 season. Despite only arriving halfway through the campaign, Malen finished joint-second in the race for Capocannoniere, behind only Lautaro Martinez. Combined with his efforts for Villa, he netted 22 times over the course of the season.

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    19Raphinha (Barcelona)

    Injuries meant that Raphinha was always going to struggle to replicate the remarkable season he put together in 2024-25, but the Brazilian still made the most of his opportunities when he was available for selection during another title-winning campaign for Barcelona.

    In just 33 appearances across all competitions, Raphinha mustered 21 goals and seven assists, including a match-winning brace in the Supercopa final victory over Real Madrid, a hat-trick against Sevilla in March, and four goal contributions in the thrashing of Newcastle in the Champions League a few days later.

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    18Federico Dimarco (Inter)

    Crowned the Serie A MVP for his contribution to Inter's Scudetto win, Federico Dimarco was a creative force from left-back at San Siro as he laid on a league-best 17 assists for the eventual champions.

    He added to that seven goals, as well as another in the Champions League, for what was easily the most prolific campaign of Dimarco's career to date. At just 28, and with Chivu having clearly unlocked another gear in the Italy international, he could yet better that again next term.


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    17Nico Paz (Como)

    Quite remarkably, Como will play in next season's Champions League after Cesc Fabregas beat out AC Milan and Juventus to secure a fourth-placed finish in Serie A for a team that was only promoted two seasons ago. A major reason for Como's success have been the performances of Nico Paz, who was named the Italian top-flight's Midfielder of the Year after a second successive campaign brimming with excellence.

    Paz scored 13 goals and laid on seven assists for a Como side who also reached the Coppa Italia semi-finals, with it now almost inevitable that Real Madrid will activate the buy-back clause in the Argentina international's contract this summer. Given Los Blancos' problems in the middle of the pitch since Toni Kroos left, Paz's return will be most welcome at the Bernabeu.

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    16Rayan Cherki (Manchester City)

    Rayan Cherki arrived at Manchester City with question marks over his attitude and whether such a flamboyant individual could function as part of a Pep Guardiola team. And while he hasn't always been the first name on the teamsheet at the Etihad, Cherki has proven to be one of the most thrilling players to watch anywhere in the Premier League during his debut season.

    Only record-breaker Bruno Fernandes provided more Premier League assists than the 12 Cherki managed, while he added four more in other competitions as well as scoring 10 goals. It's clear, then, that the France international will be a key figure for Enzo Maresca following Guardiola's resignation. At just 22, his best years are still ahead of him.

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    15Pedri (Barcelona)

    One of the most delightful players to watch anywhere in Europe, Pedri continues to be the fulcrum around which Barcelona are able to play their best football. Only Pedri's team-mate Pau Cubarsi completed more passes per 90 in La Liga than the Spain midfielder (80.4) this term, with the majority of Barca's most incisive moves coming through the ex-Las Palmas starlet.

    This was Pedri's best-ever season in terms of assists (12), and while he would have hoped to have added to his goal tally of just two, that there is still room for improvement in his game should be scary for Barca's rivals in Spain and on the continent.

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    14Lautaro Martinez (Inter)

    The winner of the Capocannoniere for the second time in three seasons, Lautaro Martinez put last season's disappointment of Inter going from treble-chasers to trophy-less behind him to fire the Nerazzurri to both the Serie A title and Coppa Italia. His 17 Serie A goals put him three clear of the competition, while he added six assists.

    The one competition that did not go to plan for Inter was the Champions League, as they were embarrassingly eliminated in the play-off round by Bodo-Glimt, but Lautaro still managed four goals in eight European appearances, as well as the second goal in the 2-0 win over Lazio in the Coppa Italia final.

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    13Gabriel Magalhaes (Arsenal)

    If there was a player chosen to define Arsenal's Premier League success in 2025-26, it may well be Gabriel Magalhaes. A no-nonsense defender who contributed to the most clean sheets among outfield players over the course of the English top-flight season (17), his most defining contributions arguably came at the other end of the pitch as he proved to be the Gunners' primary target from dead-ball situations.

    While Gabriel has only scored four goals in all competitions, they all proved important, with his stoppage-time winner at Newcastle in September an early moment that helped swing the title race Arsenal's way. He has also chipped in with five assists as Mikel Arteta used the Brazilian's aggression in both boxes to his team's advantage.

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    12David Raya (Arsenal)

    The Premier League's Golden Glove winner for the third successive season, David Raya has grown into one of the best goalkeepers in Europe during his three years with the Gunners. The Spain international has kept 28 clean sheets in his 50 appearances thus far, and conceded a mere 30 goals.

    Amid a season of great saves, Raya's defining moment undoubtedly came in May, when his stop to keep Mateus Fernandes from giving West Ham the lead eventually led to Arsenal earning a 1-0 victory that put them within touching distance of the Premier League title. Raya has also saved almost 90 percent of the shots he has faced in the Champions Legaue, with few having played as important a role in the Gunners' success as their No.1.

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    11Erling Haaland (Manchester City)

    Erling Haaland looked to be on for another record-breaking season in front of goal after he netted 19 times through the first half of the Premier League campaign, with defenders almost powerless to stop Manchester City's Terminator-like No.9. A mid-season slump prevented him from challenging his own single-season record, though this was still a successful campaign for the Norway international.

    Goals in each of his final five league appearances ensured a third Golden Boot in four seasons for Haaland, with his final tally in all competitions still an eye-popping 38, while he showcased improvements in his all-round game to provide nine assists.

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    10Vitinha (Paris Saint-Germain)

    The best midfielder going right now? Vitinha would be the pick for most onlookers after another stellar season of pulling the strings for PSG. A passing master, the Portugal international has also chipped in with his fair share of attacking returns this time around, scoring seven goals while laying on 10 assists.

    No player has covered more ground than Vitinha in this season's Champions League (184.7km) either, while he also tops the charts for successful passes per 90 (90.6) in Europe's premier competition. The complete package, he will be keen to put on one more show in Budapest on Saturday.

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    9Bruno Fernandes (Manchester United)

    Bruno Fernandes spent half the campaign being played out of position in a deeper-lying midfield role by Ruben Amorim and still managed to break the Premier League's single-season assist record - that was how good the Manchester United captain was in 2025-26. In creating 21 goals for others, Fernandes surpassed Thierry Henry and Kevin De Bruyne in the division's history books, while he also chipped in with nine strikes of his own to help lift the Red Devils to a third-placed finish.

    If you're not already convinced of Fernandes' dominance this season, then this statistic should win you over: Fernandes created 136 chances over the course of the English top-flight campaign; Dominik Szoboszlai ranked second on the list with just 78. Opposition defences could not keep Fernandes out of the game, and more often than not he made them pay.

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    8Khvicha Kvaratskhelia (Paris Saint-Germain)

    Perhaps the Champions League's player of the season, or at leas the MVP of the knockout rounds, Khvicha Kvaratskhelia has either scored or assisted in seven successive games to lead PSG back to the final. The wiry Georgian has routinely left full-backs in his wake across the continent, and sits join-top of the list for direct goal contributions (16) ahead of Saturday's showpiece in Hungary.

    What is holding Kvaratskhelia back from being higher up these rankings is likely his rather underwhelming Ligue 1 season, in which he has netted a mere eight goals and laid on four assists in 28 appearances for the title winners. Saving his best for the biggest occasions has certainly worked out, even if fans around France aren't always seeing the best of Kvaratskhelia on a weekly basis.

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    7Luis Diaz (Bayern Munich)

    Oh how Liverpool must regret their decision to let Luis Diaz leave last summer! The Colombia winger admittedly wanted out of Anfield, but seeing how he has flourished at Bayern Munich has to be painful for those back on Merseyside, especially considering the contrast between Diaz's successful season and the struggles Arne Slot's side faced in defending their Premier League title.

    As part of a flying front three in Bavaria, Diaz scored 26 goals and laid on 19 assists across all competitions on his way to earning Bundesliga and DFB-Pokal winners medals. He was truly electric to watch at times, while opposition full-backs were given nightmares by his quick feet and devastating dribbles.

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    6Ousmane Dembele (Paris Saint-Germain)

    The reigning Ballon d'Or winner, Ousmane Dembele hasn't always been available this season due to some nagging injury issues. But when he has been on the pitch, the confidence and swagger that comes with having earned the most prestigious individual prize in the game has been clear for all to see.

    With 19 goals and 11 assists across all competitions, Dembele is firmly back in the race to defend his crown, especially after he scored three goals across the two legs of PSG's dramatic Champions League semi-final win over Bayern Munich. Eyebrows were admittedly raised when Dembele was named Ligue 1 Player of the Year despite starting just 10 games of PSG's title win, but there has been no doubting the levels of his performance, regardless of the competition.

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    5Declan Rice (Arsenal)

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    4Kylian Mbappe (Real Madrid)

    It's been quite the season for Kylian Mbappe. He spent much of it carrying Real Madrid on his back by banging in goal after goal, only to end the campaign being blamed for the dressing room totally falling apart amid a chaotic final month of the campaign at the Bernabeu.

    Concerns over whether Madrid can truly function as a team with Mbappe playing up front are justified, but on a personal level, the France captain has once again produced his fair share when presented with opportunities. His 25 La Liga goals proved enough for Mbappe to earn a second successive Pichici, while he scored 15 times in just 11 Champions League appearances before Madrid crashed out in the quarter-finals.

    Maintaining that strike-rate while building a team capable of winning trophies once more looks set to be Jose Mourinho's problem going forward.

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    3Lamine Yamal (Barcelona)

    Lamine Yamal still isn't 19 years old, and yet he was once again the standout player in Spain and one of the very best in Europe during another season of mesmerising brilliance from perhaps the greatest teenage talent to play the game.

    Yamal's final tallies of 24 goals and 17 assists would have been even more impressive were it not for a couple of injury issues cropping up for the first time in his burgeoning career. Those fitness problems are set to impact his first time at the World Cup, too, highlighting the need for Barca to protect their boy wonder despite his influence on matters at Camp Nou.

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    2Michael Olise (Bayern Munich)

    This was the season that Michael Olise truly announced himself as one of the finest wide players on the planet after an encouraging debut campaign at Bayern Munich following his 2024 move from Crystal Palace. Olise couldn't be contained by defences in Germany or on the continent as he produced the rare double of scoring in excess of 20 goals and providing in excess of 20 assists (22 and 26, respectively, to be precise).

    Olise has begun to show signs of being the next Arjen Robben at the Allianz Arena, with his signature move of drifting inside from the right and unleashing an unstoppable left-footed shot fairly predictable, but seemingly almost impossible to defend. With room still to develop at 24 years old, Bayern winning the race to sign Olise could end up defining an era for Vincent Kompany's side.

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    1Harry Kane (Bayern Munich)

    Given the season he enjoyed in front of goal, it was only right that Harry Kane capped his campaign with back-to-back hat-tricks, the latter of which secured the DFB-Pokal for Bayern Munich to go with the Bundesliga title they romped to weeks earlier. Thirty-six of Kane's 61 goals for the season were scored during that championship run as he once again took his game to new heights and proved himself the as the best No.9 in the world right now.

    That he was also able to provide seven assists while routinely dropping deep to link play and spray passes to his fellow forwards speaks to the all-round forward Kane has become, and after securing the European Golden Shoe, he will now look to lock up the Ballon d'Or during the World Cup.