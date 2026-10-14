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Enzo Fernandez and Erling Haaland start for Man City against PSG as Phil Foden returns to the bench
City welcome PSG to the Etihad
City are back in Champions League action tonight as they prepare to host PSG. Enzo Maresca has a fully fit squad at his disposal for this massive European fixture against the formidable French side.
The match marks a highly significant moment for the Manchester club. It represents their first home game since an independent commission found them guilty of serious breaches regarding Premier League financial regulations between the 2009/10 and 2017/18 seasons.
The club completely deny any wrongdoing regarding these extensive financial charges. They have already launched an official appeal against the landmark verdict and remain focused on their on-pitch performances.
- getty
Maresca faces intense media scrutiny
The build-up to this crucial European fixture has inevitably been dominated by the ongoing off-field controversy. Maresca faced a barrage of difficult questions during his pre-match press conference surrounding the recent guilty verdict. Despite the intense media glare and packed fixture schedule, the coaching staff are dealing with a completely clean bill of health.
Furthermore, Foden is officially available for selection once again. The England international recently served a three-match domestic ban after picking up a straight red card in last month's heated Manchester derby.
Foden settles for a bench spot
Despite his welcome return from suspension, Foden must settle for a place amongst the substitutes tonight. Maresca has opted to field a very similar starting side to the one that dismantled Liverpool at Anfield on Sunday.
Gianluigi Donnarumma retains his place and starts between the sticks for the hosts. Ruben Dias and Marc Guehi will marshal the backline as the chosen centre-back pairing, flanked by full-backs Abdukodir Khusanov and Josko Gvardiol. Enzo Fernandez and Elliot Anderson take their places in a solid double pivot to anchor the midfield. They will be tasked with providing a strong tactical foundation against a dangerous Parisian attack.
Further up the pitch, Rayan Cherki operates in an advanced role just ahead of the midfield pivot. Antoine Semenyo and Jeremy Doku are selected to provide explosive pace and natural width on either side of the attack. Erling Haaland naturally leads the line as the lone central striker. The prolific Norwegian forward will be desperate to fire his team to a crucial Champions League victory on home soil.
- AFP
Starting XI
Man City (4-2-3-1): Donnarumma; Khusanov, Dias, Guehi, Gvardiol; Fernandez, Anderson; Semenyo, Cherki, Doku; Haaland
PSG (4-3-3): Safonov; Hakimi, Marquinhos, Pacho, Mendes; Zaire-Emery, Vitinha, Ruiz; Akliouche, Dembele, Doue
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