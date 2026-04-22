Enzo Fernandez & Moises Caicedo are 'not leaders' & 'don't deserve' to play for Chelsea, claims ex-Blues hero

"We have been players and we can see, my former teammate and compatriot Marcel Desailly two days ago said what we keep on saying what we have been saying," Leboeuf said. "We do not have leaders in that team. We need a goalkeeper as a leader, we need a centre-half, we need a midfielder."

The former Blues centre-back compared the current crops of stars to the legendary figures he shared a dressing room with during his successful stint at Stamford Bridge. He believes the current duo do not understand the weight of the shirt or the demands of leading a club of Chelsea's stature through difficult periods.

He added: "Caicedo and Ezno Fernandez are not leaders. I’m sorry, I’ve seen leaders. I’ve played with Dennis Wise, I’ve played with Craig Burley, I’ve played with Roberto Di Matteo in the middle of the park. They were leaders. I don’t even talk about defenders like Marcel Desailly, Steve Clarke and up front with Vialli, Gullit, Zola, those players who were successful at my time and I don’t even talk about after what we saw [under Roman Abramovich]. But now enough is enough those players don’t deserve to play for Chelsea right now. They’re not good enough."



