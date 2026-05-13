Endrick WILL return to Real Madrid! Brazil star set to bid farewell to Lyon team-mates after impressive loan spell

The teenage forward will pull on the Lyon shirt for the final time this Sunday when they face Lens at home, per Globo Esporte. Once the final whistle blows on his successful stint in France, Endrick and his family are scheduled to begin their move back to the Spanish capital as early as Monday.

Despite previously admitting "I'd like to stay here" following a match-winning performance against Rennes, the decision has been taken out of his hands. Madrid’s hierarchy never included a purchase option in the loan agreement with Lyon, ensuring they maintained total control over the player's development and eventual return.