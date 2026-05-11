Emotional Hansi Flick makes Champions League vow to Barcelona fans after delivering second successive La Liga crown

The scenes at Camp Nou were a mixture of jubilant celebration and raw emotion as Barcelona mathematically secured the Spanish top-flight title. Despite the magnitude of the victory over their eternal rivals, Flick cut a poignant figure on the touchline, having received news of his father's death just hours before kick-off.

Speaking to the media while visibly moved, Flick said: “It was a tough match and I’ll never forget this day. I want to thank the squad, the president, the vice-president, Deco and everyone who has supported us. In the end, the most important thing is that I’m very proud to have such a good team. Thank you for that determination to fight for the full 90 minutes. We must celebrate this. Visca Barça and Visca Catalunya.”







