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Emanuele Tramacere

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Dybala's future: his agent Antun is in Italy, but not to meet with Roma. Two offers for a free transfer

Roma
P. Dybala
Transfers
Galatasaray
Boca Juniors

The love affair between Paulo Dybala and Roma has come to an abrupt end during this extremely turbulent season. For Gian Piero Gasperini, La Joya has always been the most talented player in the entire Giallorossi squad, but on balance he has only been able to field him in around 50% of the matches played during this long campaign.


The reasons are purely and simply physical, and are the same ones that, so far, have led the club to completely rule out the possibility of renewing his contract, which expires on 30 June 2026. In the last few hours, however, the presence of Jorge Antun, Dybala’s long-standing agent, in the city has made the headlines.


  • Antun is in Rome

    Jorge Antun, the long-standing agent who has always been involved in Paulo Dybala’s career decisions (and who, in Italy, is forced to work through other agents as he is not licensed to practise in this country), has officially arrived in the city. According to La Gazzetta dello Sport, the businessman immediately paid a visit to the Dybala-Sabatini family, not least to meet little Gia, the couple’s daughter, who was born just 22 days ago.

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  • NOT TO FACE ROMA

    The visit is a courtesy call on his long-standing client, and there are no plans for a meeting with the Giallorossi club to discuss a future which – pending official confirmation – will no longer be at Trigoria and, in all likelihood, not even in Italy.

  • FROM ZERO, TWO GREAT PROPOSALS

    In fact, there are already two extremely attractive offers on Dybala’s agent’s desk and on La Joya’s table. The first, which is now well known, is the one that would see the pair move to Argentina to join the project at Boca Juniors led by his friend Leandro Paredes, who tried to ‘bring him home’ last January without success. The second, however, comes from Turkey and involves a top club like Galatasaray, who, if they win the league and secure direct entry into the next Champions League, are ready to offer a three-year deal on terms far more financially advantageous than those he would receive in Argentina.

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