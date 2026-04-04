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Dominik Szoboszlai involved in heated confrontation with Liverpool fans after humiliating Manchester City defeat
Tensions boil over at the Etihad
Liverpool endured a crushing 4-0 defeat to Manchester City in the FA Cup quarter-finals, a result that starkly highlighted the depth of the club’s ongoing struggles, both on the pitch and behind the scenes.
While many of the 8,000 travelling Reds fans had already made their exit long before the end, those who remained made their feelings clear. Szoboszlai, clearly frustrated by the result and the reception from the stands, was seen shrugging his shoulders and waving his arms in a tense standoff before teammate Federico Chiesa intervened to lead him away.
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Fans fume at 'arrogant' behaviour
Social media was quickly flooded with footage of the incident, with supporters questioning the midfielder's attitude during such a difficult period for the club.
X user @Ayodelebiodun wrote: "Imagine how audacious you must be to play so badly, lose 4-0 and somehow make it about fans who probably spent all their wages, travelled halfway across the country to support you losers. What brats these players are."
Another Reds fan, @ianyoungkop, said: "Getting a bit above his station this pr*ck".
"I'm Szoboszlai biggest fan but he needs to apologise for this," @Corballyred wrote. "How can he be questioning the fans commitment when the players look like they are not arsed and run around like it's a testimonial."
The criticism did not stop there, as another disgruntled supporter labelled him "such an arrogant player", while another added: "Travelling fans pay your wages, clap and get down the tunnel, theatrics don't work with the supporters."
Szoboszlai demands more spirit
Despite the backlash regarding his conduct on the pitch, Szoboszlai did not hold back when assessing his team’s performance in the aftermath of the defeat. Speaking to TNT Sports, the 25-year-old was brutally honest about the lack of application shown by the squad during the quarter-final exit.
The midfielder was vocal about the collective failure, stating: "The mentality wasn't there enough. None of us were there to be honest as much as we could. It's a hard time but we have to stick together. On Wednesday, there is another chance but we have to get in our head this is not the season we would like to end."
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A season on the brink
The fallout from the Manchester City defeat leaves Arne Slot with plenty of questions to answer as his debut campaign at Anfield continues to stutter. With Mohamed Salah missing a late penalty to compound the misery, the gap between the two giants of English football looked wider than ever at the Etihad.
There is no time for the Reds to lick their wounds, however, as a season-defining Champions League quarter-final first leg against Paris Saint-Germain looms on Wednesday. Liverpool must find a way to reconcile with their fanbase and rediscover their form if they are to salvage anything from a campaign that is rapidly spiralling out of control.