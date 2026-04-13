Goal.com
Live
Live Scores, Stats, and the Latest News
Manchester City v Liverpool - Emirates FA Cup Quarter FinalGetty Images Sport
Moataz Elgammal

'I feel exactly as they do' - Dominik Szoboszlai apologises for 'misunderstanding' with Liverpool fans as midfielder explains shrug after Man City humiliation

D. Szoboszlai
Liverpool
Liverpool vs Paris Saint-Germain
Paris Saint-Germain
Champions League
Manchester City vs Liverpool
FA Cup

Dominik Szoboszlai has moved to clear the air with the Liverpool faithful following a heated exchange in the aftermath of their crushing 4-0 FA Cup defeat to Manchester City. The Hungarian midfielder explained his controversial actions and apologised, while declaring his belief in a historic Champions League comeback against Paris Saint-Germain this week.

  • Addressing the fan confrontation

    Addressing the heated confrontation during a pre-match press conference, the midfielder used his media appearance to issue a direct apology to the supporters. The tension initially stemmed from a toxic atmosphere at the Etihad Stadium on April 4, where their domestic cup hopes vanished. Following a crushing 4-0 FA Cup loss to City, Szoboszlai was seen shrugging his shoulders and waving his arms towards a section of the travelling fans expressing their displeasure. The incident quickly went viral, with supporters labelling his behaviour as arrogant before Federico Chiesa intervened.

    • Advertisement
  • Szoboszlai DominikAnfield Voice

    Szoboszlai clarifies his actions

    Ahead of the second leg of Liverpool's Champions League quarter-final against PSG, Szoboszlai was asked about the contentious moment earlier this month, saying: "Maybe it was a misunderstanding between me and the fans. I didn’t mean it in a bad way and I know what the club means for the fans and what fans mean for the club.

    "We do everything for the fans and if it was a misunderstanding, I apologise. They can understand that I am feeling exactly the same way that they do. We are with them and hopefully they are with us."

  • Shifting focus to European rescue mission

    With the domestic cup exit now behind them, the club have to rapidly shift their entire focus toward a monumental task in the Champions League. Liverpool find themselves in a precarious position, needing to overturn a two-goal deficit against French giants PSG at Anfield in the quarter-final second leg. The squad are under immense pressure to reconcile with their fanbase and rediscover their best form. Szoboszlai acknowledged the significance of the upcoming tie, stressing that it represents a crucial opportunity to salvage a campaign that has recently shown signs of spiralling out of control.

    • ENJOYED THIS STORY?

    Add GOAL.com as a preferred source on Google to see more of our reporting

  • FBL-EUR-C1-PSG-LIVERPOOLAFP

    A historic comeback required

    Embracing Wednesday's immense challenge, Szoboszlai confidently targeted an ambitious comeback: "Personally, I believe completely because I know what we are able to do, what players we have and what mentality we have. That's what we need tomorrow. We're going to go all in, give our best from minute one to 90, maybe to 120. We want it so bad."

Champions League
Liverpool crest
Liverpool
LIV
Paris Saint-Germain crest
Paris Saint-Germain
PSG