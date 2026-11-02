Who missed out on Dominic Calvert-Lewin? ‘Big European clubs’ asked ‘wrong questions’ before England international joined Leeds as a free agent

Quizzed on whether some big clubs, especially those that favour one up top, will regret having allowed Calvert-Lewin to slip their net, ex-Leeds striker Beckford - who was speaking in association with FreeBets, home of the best UK betting sites - told GOAL: “He's at a big club!

“I spoke to Dom in the summer that he moved to Leeds. I said to him, ‘what was it about Leeds and were there any other clubs that were interested?’ And there were. There were a couple of European clubs, big European clubs that were interested in him. There were a couple of Premier League clubs that were interested, but they were asking the wrong questions.

“The reason he moved to Leeds was because he believed in the physio department, in the conversations they were having. He's had his own fitness instructor that he's been working with for a while. They listen to his body. He's not being pushed to fight through certain niggles or aches or pains.

“That's one of the things that, as a young boy going to a big club like Everton, you're always told to push through it. Be a little bit tougher. Don't let the little niggling things get in your head. As a player, you're never going to be 100% fit all of the time. If you're 100% fit 5% of the time, you're doing really well.

“Changing clubs regardless, he was always going to be seen more as a senior pro than the youngster that turned up at Everton. Now, it's about the understanding that he has had a little bit of a rocky past in terms of injuries, but he's well overcome that because he understands his body far more. He listens to his body. He's fueling his body in the right way. He gets a lot of sleep as well, which is vital. It's always one of those things that has been overlooked a lot of times in terms of your recovery.

“He thought about making a move to one or two other clubs, but having spoken to not only Daniel Farke, but the physio department and looking at the project of Leeds over the next five years, he said that was just too good to turn down. Sleeping giant, so to call it.”