'Disgraceful!' - Harry Maguire's mum & wife lead outpouring of family's outrage at Thomas Tuchel's decision to snub Man Utd defender from England's World Cup squad

The fallout from Tuchel's World Cup squad announcement has turned personal, with Maguire's family leading a vocal rebellion against the England boss. The 33-year-old was a shock exclusion alongside fellow heavyweights like Phil Foden and Cole Palmer, prompting an immediate and fierce reaction from his closest relatives who labeled the decision a "disgrace."

Maguire’s wife, Fern, expressed her heartbreak on social media, writing: "Beyond devastated for you. There was nothing else you could have possibly done to prove your worth. I don’t need to tell you how admired you are, just a shame you were up against a single opinion." The sentiment was echoed by the defender's mother, Zoe, who stated: "Absolutely disgusted. You couldn’t have done any more. Hold your head high... Disgraceful."



