Derby d'Italia reunion: Vlahovic and Skriniar clash as Besiktas beat Fenerbahce 2-1

The first Istanbul derby of the Trendyol Super Lig season saw a fiery Derby d'Italia reunion between Vlahovic and Skriniar take centre stage at Kadikoy. Besiktas mounted a fantastic comeback to defeat arch-rivals Fenerbahce 2-1 on matchday four.

Fenerbahce captain Milan Skriniar opened the scoring in the 26th minute, but Ridvan Yilmaz equalised 12 minutes later for the visitors.

Dusan Vlahovic then completed the turnaround in the 73rd minute, scoring the decisive goal to secure all three points for Besiktas.



