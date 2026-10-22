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Besiktas JK v Crystal Palace FC - UEFA Europa League 2026/27 League Phase MD3Getty Images Sport
Yosua Arya

Crystal Palace player ratings vs Besiktas: Yeremi Pino and Jean-Philippe Mateta spark Istanbul comeback in frantic draw

Player ratings
Crystal Palace
Europa League
Besiktas vs Crystal Palace
Besiktas

Crystal Palace fought back from a half-time deficit to secure a 2-2 draw against Besiktas in a high-intensity Europa League clash at the Tupras Stadium. Second-half goals from Yeremi Pino and Jean-Philippe Mateta briefly put the Eagles ahead before a late equaliser shared the spoils.

Palace displayed significant tactical resilience to earn a point in the intimidating atmosphere of Istanbul. After a frustrating first half where Wilfrid Ndidi put the hosts ahead in stoppage time, Palace emerged with renewed verticality.

Pino's clinical edge and Mateta's physicality completely altered the game's momentum within ten minutes of the restart, turning the scoreline on its head as the Eagles exploited Besiktas' high defensive line.

However, the contest remained chaotic until the final whistle. Besiktas managed to level through substitute Jerome Olaitan in the 73rd minute, capitalizing on a brief defensive lapse from the Palace back three.

Despite a late red card for Besiktas' Umit Akdag, Pierre Sage's side could not find a winning goal, leaving the Tupras Stadium with a hard-earned point that keeps them firmly in the hunt for the knockout stages.

GOAL Crystal Palace's players from Tupras Stadium...

  • Besiktas JK v Crystal Palace FC - UEFA Europa League 2026/27 League Phase MD3Getty Images Sport

    Goalkeeper & Defence

    Walter Benitez - 6/10:

    A busy evening for the goalkeeper who, despite conceding twice, was not directly at fault for either goal. He commanded his area well under a barrage of corners but was left exposed for Ndidi's opener and Olaitan's equaliser.

    Chris Richards - 5/10:

    A difficult night for the American, who struggled to cope with the intensity of the Besiktas press. He lacked his usual assurance in possession and was caught out of position during the transition that led to the hosts' late equaliser.

    Axel Disasi - 6/10:

    The Frenchman provided a physical presence in the back three but struggled at times with the movement of Trossard. He was vital in the air, winning several duels, though his positioning for the second goal was slightly suspect.

    Jaydee Canvot - 7/10:

    A composed performance from the youngster. He read the game expertly, stepping out of the line to intercept play, and looked the most comfortable of the defenders when building play from the back.

  • Besiktas JK v Crystal Palace FC - UEFA Europa League 2026/27 League Phase MD3Getty Images Sport

    Midfield

    Anan Khalaily- 6/10:

    Provided an assist for Pino's goal in the 51st minute, showcasing his vision in tight spaces. However, he struggled to impose himself consistently on the game.

    Adam Wharton - 7/10:

    The metronome in the Palace engine room. Wharton’s ability to resist the press and find progressive passes was key to Palace's second-half resurgence. He finished the game with a high pass completion rate under significant pressure.

    Daichi Kamada - 6/10:

    Operated in the pockets between midfield and attack. While his technical quality was evident, he was occasionally bypassed physically in the middle of the park during the first half.

    Tyrick Mitchell - 6/10:

    Provided his usual industriousness on the left flank. He was diligent in his defensive duties and attempted to offer an outlet in the final third, though his crossing lacked the precision required to unlock the Turkish defence regularly.

  • Besiktas JK v Crystal Palace FC - UEFA Europa League 2026/27 League Phase MD3Getty Images Sport

    Attack

    Dwight McNeil - 5/10:

    A quiet outing for the winger. He failed to get into the game in the final third and was unable to provide the service Mateta required. He was hooked just after the hour mark for Ismaila Sarr.

    Jean-Philippe Mateta - 7/10:

    Led the line with characteristic physicality. He took his goal well in the 55th minute to give Palace the lead, bullying the Besiktas centre-backs. He was substituted in the 61st minute as Sage looked to refresh the energy levels.

    Yeremi Pino - 8/10:

    The standout performer for the Eagles. Pino was a constant threat on the break and showed immense composure to finish Khalaily's pass in the 51st minute. He was booked earlier in the game but remained a disciplined tactical outlet until his withdrawal.

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  • Besiktas JK v Crystal Palace FC - UEFA Europa League 2026/27 League Phase MD3Getty Images Sport

    Subs & Manager

    Ismaila Sarr - 6/10:

    Came on in the 61st minute for McNeil. His pace forced Besiktas to drop deeper, but he lacked a final ball to create a winning opportunity.

    Jorgen Strand Larsen - 6/10:

    Introduced for Mateta to maintain the physical presence up top. He competed well in the air but had few sights of goal.

    Dario Osorio - 6/10:

    Replaced Pino in the 72nd minute. He worked hard defensively as Palace looked to hold onto the point after the equaliser.

    Eddie Nketiah - N/A:

    Came on late for Strand Larsen. Not enough time to impact the scoreline.

    Pierre Sage - 7/10:

    His half-time adjustments were spot on, shifting the tactical focus to exploit Besiktas' high line. However, he will be disappointed that his side couldn't see out the win after leading 2-1.

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