Cristiano Ronaldo's World Cup legacy: Portugal icon needs a tournament to match his legendary status in 2026

Ronaldo had arrived in Qatar characteristically confident of not only silencing his critics after a shamefully shambolic end to his second spell at Manchester United, but also winning the one trophy to have eluded him.

However, he departed in much the same manner as his Old Trafford exit, with his reputation tarnished by public displays of petulance and reports that he had privately threatened to leave the Portuguese camp after being dropped for the last-16 clash with Switzerland - which Fernando Santos' side won 6-1 thanks to a hat-trick from Ronaldo's replacement, Goncalo Ramos.

"I just want everybody to know that a lot has been said, a lot has been written, a lot has been speculated about, but my dedication to Portugal has never wavered for an instant," Ronaldo wrote in his social media post. "I was always just one more player fighting for everyone's goal and I would never turn my back on my team-mates and my country."

"For now," he added, "there's not much more to say. Thank you, Portugal. Thank you, Qatar. The dream was beautiful while it lasted... Now, we have to let time be a good adviser and allow everyone to draw their own conclusions."

The Portuguese Football Federation (PFF), for their part, concluded that it was "the right moment to start a new cycle" with a new coach - but there was to be no new captain.

When Roberto Martinez was appointed Santos' successor on January 9, 2003, he had a glorious opportunity to build an exciting young side around Portugal's plethora of potential superstars. He didn't take it, though.

In his first significant act as the Seleccao's coach, Martinez instead elected to fly to Saudi Arabia to convince Ronaldo to lead Portugal towards - and into - Euro 2024. It proved a predictably disastrous decision.