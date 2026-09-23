Could Harry Kane really end up in the NFL one day? Bayern Munich striker addresses stunning plan to combine MLS career with kicking

"Maybe if I am in the MLS in the future or somewhere like that it might be a thing where you could connect the two maybe with the seasons," Kane told reporters, via The Athletic. "That is something I will try and look at a bit more seriously. It all depends on what happens in my career over the next five or six years, the motivation and what I want to do. The NFL is a lot more realistic than the golf one, let's put it that way."

On the technical crossover, Kane added: "I take penalties and it is a very similar pressure, technique. If I did that, in terms of training, I would be closer to that more than any other sport. If I was to do it, it is something I would take seriously. I would take maybe six months to a year of trying to practice before."