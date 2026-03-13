Costacurta: "Inter will win the Scudetto; the defeat to Bodo was harder to take than the Derby. Milan need someone like Baresi. Bastoni? Let’s leave him alone – he has to get us to the World Cup."

Finally, a comment on what Bastoni is going through: "It’s always been like this. When someone makes a gesture like that, the audience reacts however they see fit. He apologised and realised his mistake – I liked that about him – but the audience... They boo the big stars at La Scala, eh! Bastoni’s was a message; he apologised: we’ve all made mistakes, and it annoys me when people point the finger as if there were some angel who’s never made a mistake. But the crowd is the crowd: when someone does something like that, boos are to be expected. But honestly, it seems to me he’s getting through it quite well… The one thing Bastoni wouldn’t want right now is a fair play award or something like that. The less said about it, the better it is for him to make the national team: in my opinion it’s nonsense, but not for Bastoni… Let’s leave him in peace – he’s got to take us to the World Cup.”