Conference League, results and round of 16 fixtures: Rayo and Strasbourg do well. Crystal Palace disappoints

Without any major problems and with an overhead kick goal, Shakhtar won away at Lech Poznan (1-3). Another away win in Turkey, where Rayo Vallecano beat Samsunspor 3-1. Panichelli scored again in Strasbourg's 2-1 win at Rijeka. AZ did well, beating Sparta Prague 2-1 thanks to a brace from Parrott.

AEK cruised to a 4-0 win at Celje, already securing qualification. Mainz drew 0-0 away to Sigma Omoluc, while Crystal Palace were held to a 0-0 draw at home by AEK Larnaca (the winner of this tie will face Fiorentina). The return legs will be played in a week's time.