Como, sporting director Ludi on Nico Paz’s future: “There’s a strong chance he’ll stay with us; Europe is working in our favour.” And on Fabregas..

Como’s sporting director has given the club’s fans something to look forward to: “There’s a strong chance that Nico Paz will stay with us for another year.” So says Carlalberto Ludi, who, in an interview with Radio Radio Lo Sport, has quashed transfer rumours suggesting the Argentine playmaker might be leaving Italy.

Here are the Italian sporting director’s comments: “It’s always the same story; we can’t control what others want. We’re very happy with him and he’s very happy with us. Qualifying for European competition would work in our favour. The chances of him staying are still high today, despite the World Cup being a factor.”

It should be noted that Nico Paz’s registration rights are currently held by Real Madrid, who have a buy-back clause allowing them to bring the attacking midfielder back to the club in the summer: this clause will be valid during the 2026 summer transfer window for a fee of €9 million, rising to €11 million in 2027. According to reports in Spain from Marca, Los Blancos will be obliged to exercise the purchase option for the 2004-born player this summer, given that for a modest sum they can bring home a player who is currently valued at between €60 and €70 million. Contrary to the Spanish newspaper’s report, however, Como’s sporting director is convinced that Nico Paz could remain in Italy for at least another year, particularly if the club qualifies for the Champions League. Below are further comments from the Como sporting director: