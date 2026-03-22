Goal.com
Live
cm grafica como pisa
Emanuele Tramacere

Translated by

Como-Pisa LIVE

Follow Como v Pisa, a match from the 30th round of Serie A

Como v Pisa (Sunday 22 March, kick-off at 12:30) is a match in the 30th round of the 2025/2026 Serie A season.

Fresh from a 2-1 comeback victory over Roma, the hosts are in the running for qualification for the next Champions League with 54 points, three times as many as the newly promoted Tuscan side, who sit bottom of the table on 18 points despite their victory against Cagliari and are desperately seeking points to avoid relegation.

Pairetto will referee at the Stadio Sinigaglia, assisted by Mastrodonato and Fontemurato, with Mucera as the fourth official and Meraviglia and Di Bello on VAR duty.



Subscribe to DAZNDiscover the best offers


  • COMO v PISA: PROBABLE LINE-UPS

    COMO (4-2-3-1): Butez; Smolcic, Ramon, Carlos, Valle; Perrone, Da Cunha; Diao, Nico Paz, Baturina; Douvikas. Manager: Fabregas.


    PISA (3-4-1-2): Nicolas; Calabresi, Caracciolo, Canestrelli; Leris, Akinsanmiro, Hojholt, Angori; Tramoni; Meister, Moreo. Manager: Hiljemark.

    • Advertisement

  • GOALS AND HIGHLIGHTS

    HERE IS ALL THE INFORMATION AND A FULL REPORT ON THE RACE

    • ENJOYED THIS STORY?

    Add GOAL.com as a preferred source on Google to see more of our reporting

Serie A
Como crest
Como
COM
Pisa crest
Pisa
PIS