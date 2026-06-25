Cole Palmer 'not crying' over England World Cup omission after disappointing Chelsea season as playmaker takes advantage of rare summer break

The England national team setup has undergone a seismic shift under Tuchel, with the German manager opting to prioritise current form over historical contributions. In a bold move that has divided opinion across the country, Palmer was informed he would not be part of the squad travelling for the 2026 World Cup.

Reflecting on the decision from a retreat in Ibiza, Palmer remained typically stoic about the situation. Speaking to i-D about the campaign that led to his omission, Palmer admitted: "This season hasn’t been the best, but it is what it is. I’m not crying over a decision you can’t change, and I hope the lads make it all the way." Despite the personal disappointment, the 24-year-old insists he will still be supporting his teammates from afar. When asked if he would find it difficult to watch the tournament, he replied: "If I’m not doing anything, then I’ll watch the matches, yeah."