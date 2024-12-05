Club World Cup 2025 Power Rankings: Man City and Real Madrid sit outside the top two while Inter Miami and Lionel Messi earn top-20 berth after group-stage draw

GOAL rates all 32 participants in next year's expanded tournament, which will be staged in the United States

The next edition of the FIFA Club World Cup is going to be bigger than ever before, with Gianni Infantino's dream of a 32-team tournament with representatives from all six continents now set to be realised in the United States during the summer of 2025.

There will be 12 clubs from Europe, six from South America, four apiece from Africa, Asia and North/Central America, and a solitary representative form Oceania, while Inter Miami are playing the role of 'hosts'.

So with the group-stage draw having taken place in Miami, who are the early favourites to lift the trophy next July, and which sides are likely to be up against it from the off? GOAL breaks down all 32 participants below in our power rankings...