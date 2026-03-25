'Clinical and ruthless' - Arsenal earn high praise from Renee Slegers after overcoming Chelsea in 'tight' Women’s Champions League clash

Speaking to BBC Sport after the final whistle, Slegers said: "The game was very tight today. We both had our moments. We were clinical and ruthless with our chances. There were different momentum shifts - they started really well and we stayed in the game. It was gritty at times, there were duels, there is very little time and space in the central areas. It was hard at times."

The night was particularly special for Russo, whose late strike provided the Gunners with a crucial two-goal cushion to take to Stamford Bridge. The goal carried historical weight, as Russo's goal was her eighth in the Champions League this season, setting a new record for the most goals by an English player in a single edition of the tournament.

Despite the personal accolade, the striker refused to grow complacent, stating: "We definitely know that with two goals, it can change in an instant. It is nowhere near done. We'll have to prepare really well and see what we can improve on from this game. They came out really well, and we'll need to settle that."