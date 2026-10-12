Marco Canoniero
Clarence Seedorf returns to the dugout! Real Madrid and AC Milan icon handed shock task of saving Corinthians from relegation
Former midfielder accepts survival mission
The Brazilian giants officially secured the 50-year-old tactician on a contract running until the end of next year to halt their crisis following seven consecutive league defeats. The midfield icon arrives to fill the vacancy left by Fernando Diniz, who was sacked midweek despite working with a squad boasting high-profile names such as Memphis Depay. Just hours later, they slumped to an eighth straight defeat, suffering a 4-1 loss to Palmeiras, which compounded their misery.
- Orange Pictures
Interim boss endorses high-profile appointment
The heavy derby defeat served as a farewell fixture for interim coach William Batista before handing over the managerial reins to the incoming boss. Speaking to reporters after the match away at Palmeiras, Batista enthusiastically welcomed the arrival of his successor: "Seedorf should arrive at the club this week and I believe it will be important for Corinthians. He is a coach who is known worldwide, has the know-how and the stature necessary for the club at this moment."
Caretaker praises global football pedigree
Batista is confident that the international figure's illustrious pedigree will revitalise morale in a squad currently languishing in 16th place in the table. Continuing his post-match briefing with journalists, the caretaker manager added: "I believe it was a great signing. He's a fantastic leader, he has an international track record. So everything that Seedorf can offer Corinthians is in line with the size and prestige of the club. I'm sure he'll do a great job in the final rounds of the championship."
- DeFodi Images
Crucial fixtures determine top-flight status
A daunting assignment now awaits the Champions League winner with Ajax, Real Madrid, and AC Milan as he attempts to swiftly turn around the team's fortunes in the closing stretch. Next up is a home clash against Vitoria on October 19, preceding a crucial trip to Vasco da Gama five days later. That demanding sequence concludes with a home meeting against Mirassol, where every single point will prove decisive in securing their survival.
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