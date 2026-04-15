Chelsea make decision on Liam Rosenior future as Blues' Champions League hopes hang in the balance

According to a report from The Athletic, Chelsea intend to keep head coach Rosenior even if they fail to secure the top-five finish required to qualify for next season’s Champions League. This decision comes at a critical juncture for the club, as a string of bad results and senior players questioning club decisions have cast a shadow over the mid-season appointment.

Rosenior has been in charge for just three months, and while negative momentum often leads to a quick trigger finger in West London, the hierarchy is currently leaning toward stability. This comes despite Chelsea winning just one of their last six matches across all competitions. Nevertheless, it is indicated that the former Hull City boss is still viewed as the right man to lead the long-term project, regardless of whether they hear the Champions League anthem next term.