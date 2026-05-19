Chelsea announce Joao Pedro as Player of the Season just hours after Brazil World Cup squad snub

Speaking after unveiling the squad, Ancelotti acknowledged that some players would inevitably be disappointed by the final selection.

"Some of the players who were ​with us this year won't be happy with this list. I'm sorry, and I want ‌to thank everyone who was with us," Ancelotti told reporters.

Joao Pedro later responded with a measured statement following the omission. He wrote on Instagram: "I tried to give my best at all times. Unfortunately, it wasn't possible to fulfill this dream of representing my country in a World Cup, but I remain calm and focused, as I always try to be. Joys and frustrations are part of football. From now on, I wish good luck to everyone who is there and I will be just another fan cheering for them to bring the sixth title home."