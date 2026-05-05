Chelsea's Estevao Willian returns to Palmeiras for injury rehabilitation with Brazil World Cup dream in the balance

The Brazil international has been sidelined since April 18 after sustaining the injury during Chelsea's 1-0 defeat to Manchester United.

Seeking a familiar environment for his recovery, ESPNreports that the teenager will spend time in Sao Paulo using Palmeiras' facilities as he attempts to accelerate his return to the pitch.

Despite being back at his former stomping ground, Chelsea remain in total control of the player’s medical program. The Blues have reportedly sent a specialist medical staff member to Brazil to oversee every stage of the treatment, ensuring that the Premier League club’s protocols are followed strictly while Estevao works toward a comeback.