In a very complicated season in terms of the league, Tottenham continues its journey in the Champions League: in the round of 16, it faces Cholo Simeone's Atlético Madrid, which will play the first leg at home tonight, scheduled at the Wanda Metropolitano at 9 p.m. The Colchoneros are coming off a La Liga victory against Real Sociedad and are third in La Liga behind Barcelona and Real Madrid. Tottenham, who have had Igor Tudor on the bench for about a month, with three games and three defeats, are in a difficult situation in the Premier League, where they are fighting to avoid relegation.
AFP
Translated by
Champions League, first leg of the round of 16: Atlético Madrid vs. Tottenham LIVE
MATCH REPORT
Atletico Madrid-Tottenham 0-0
ATLÉTICO MADRID (4-4-2): Oblak; Pubill, Hancko, Le Normand, Ruggeri; Simeone, M. Llorente, Cardoso, Lookman; Alvarez, Lookman. Manager: Simeone.
TOTTENHAM (3-4-3): Kinsky; Romero, Danso, van de Ven; Porro, Sarr, Gray, Spence; Kolo Muani, Richarlison, Tel. Coach: Tudor.
REFEREE: Gozubuyuk.
BOOKINGS: -
SENT OFF: -
THE MATCH
Advertisement