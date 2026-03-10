Carney Chukwuemeka surprisingly SWITCHES allegiance from England to nation coached by ex-Man Utd boss

The 22-year-old midfielder has decided to walk away from the England setup to represent Austria, the nation where he was born. Despite growing up in Northampton and climbing through the Three Lions' youth ranks from the Under-17s to the Under-20s, the former Chelsea man has opted for a change in direction.

His transition has been officially ratified by FIFA, ending his long-standing association with the English FA. Chukwuemeka’s last involvement with England came via an Under-21 call-up in 2023, but injury prevented him from featuring.