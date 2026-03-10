Capello after Atalanta-Bayern Munich: "It's good that they only conceded six goals. It was a lesson for Italian football."

While Atalanta was the only Italian team to qualify for the Champions League round of 16, after tonight's match, the Nerazzurri are also on the verge of being eliminated from Europe. Palladino's team lost 1-6 at home to Bayern Munich. In a week's time, they will play the return leg in Germany, but the outcome seems to be a foregone conclusion. Pasalic's goal keeps that door to the quarter-finals ajar, but next Wednesday will require a miracle to progress; Kompany's team has secured their place in the quarter-finals thanks to goals from Stanisic, a brace from Olise, Gnabry, Jackson and Musiala.