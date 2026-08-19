Cameroon rise, Nigeria fall and NWSL star Temwa Chawinga takes over: The defining stories of WAFCON 2026

By the time Cameroon lifted the Women's Africa Cup of Nations trophy, the established order of African women's soccer had been turned upside down.

The Indomitable Lionesses entered the tournament only because it had expanded from 12 to 16 teams. They left as champions. Cameroon eliminated 10-time winners Nigeria, survived a penalty shootout against host Morocco behind 22-year-old goalkeeper Michaely Bihina, and completed its remarkable run with a 3-0 victory over Malawi in the final.

Yet Malawi's journey was every bit as memorable. Making their WAFCON debut as the lowest-ranked team in the tournament, the Scorchers stunned defending champion Nigeria in their opening match, reached the final and qualified for their first FIFA Women's World Cup. Sisters Temwa and Tabitha Chawinga powered that run, combining for nine goals, while Temwa finished as the tournament's joint-leading scorer with five.

WAFCON has long struggled to command the attention and respect afforded to many of the world's other major women's tournaments. This edition showed exactly why it deserves more. Established powers fell, new stars emerged, and two unlikely finalists produced historic breakthroughs.

From Bihina's penalty-saving heroics to the Chawinga sisters leading Malawi's remarkable rise, GOAL looks at the players and moments that defined a tournament that reshaped African women's soccer.