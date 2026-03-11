BVB, news and rumours: Will Borussia Dortmund sign a potential German World Cup surprise in the summer as Guirassy's successor?

Further news and articles about BVB:
- Where will Julian Brandt go? Departing BVB star is said to have a preference
- Brandt's successor must fulfil a special condition for BVB
- BVB legend quits as second division coach after eight games
Further news and articles about BVB:
Borussia Dortmund could possibly make another attempt to sign Nicolo Tresoldi in the summer. According to Sky, several top Bundesliga clubs are interested in the Club Brugge starlet, including BVB, who are said to have been interested in the 21-year-old two years ago.
At that time, the striker was still playing for Hannover 96, and a move to a club like Borussia Dortmund was extremely unlikely at the time. But since then, Tresoldi has developed magnificently after his record transfer from Lower Saxony to Bruges for a reported £7.5 million and has even proven his Champions League credentials.
Tresoldi has now scored 15 goals and provided five assists in 46 competitive matches for the Belgians and, given the unresolved striker question in the German national team behind Kai Havertz, is also in the orbit of discussions about national coach Julian Nagelsmann's World Cup squad. Tresoldi has yet to make his senior international debut, but has already played 22 games for the German U21s.
Due to his strong development in Bruges, the Italian Football Federation is said to have put out feelers for the Sardinian-born player and wants to convince him to switch federations. Tresoldi himself emphasised that he is certainly tempted to play for his country of birth, but his focus is on an international career with the DFB.
Tresoldi would undoubtedly receive more attention from national team coach Julian Nagelsmann in the future if he were to move to a prominent club in one of Europe's top five leagues next summer – and BVB could even be in need of a new centre forward.
This is because Serhou Guirassy's premature departure next summer is still considered likely. Although the Guinean still has a contract until 2027, his contract reportedly includes a release clause of €50 million. Bild reported that this applies to selected clubs such as Real Madrid, Barcelona, Manchester United, Manchester City, Arsenal, Chelsea and Liverpool.
But even if none of the clubs mentioned make an approach to Dortmund, according to Bild, Guiarrsy is pursuing a "clear career plan" that envisages him signing his "last big contract" in the summer at the age of 30. Guirassy's brother and advisor Karamba already offered the striker to various clubs in Saudi Arabia last summer with the plan to "cash in big time once again".
However, the release clause is not valid for clubs from Saudi Arabia. In the event of a probable transfer request from Guirassy, who is reportedly seeking to double his annual salary in Dortmund (rumoured to be nine million euros) in the Saudi Pro League, BVB could negotiate the sum accordingly. According to reports, the Black and Yellows are demanding at least 80 million euros.
Money that BVB could then invest in a potential successor alongside Fabio Silva. Tresoldi is said to have attracted interest not only from the Bundesliga elite, but also from "other attractive European clubs," according to Sky, which reports that concrete enquiries about a summer transfer have been submitted to Bruges. Tresoldi's contract runs until 2029, so he is unlikely to come cheap.
In the case of Julian Brandt, BVB has now taken decisive action and announced the attacking midfielder's departure on a free transfer next summer. That leaves the problem cases of Nico Schlotterbeck and Karim Adeyemi.
The Black and Yellows want to extend both players' contracts, but neither is willing to sign yet. Adeyemi's contract runs until 2027, and he is said to have received a concrete offer that even includes an exit clause demanded by Adeyemi's agent Jorge Mendes. However, sporting director Lars Ricken still did not want to comment specifically on the current state of affairs. "We are also in talks with Karim. However, we are deliberately keeping the news value relatively low because the discussions are so close and confidential. We will continue to do so," said Ricken when asked by the WAZ.
Adeyemi had recently been relegated to the second string in the hierarchy of Dortmund's attacking players under coach Niko Kovav. Since the beginning of the year, he has only been in the BVB starting line-up three times, with Maximilian Beier currently preferred under Kovac. This may also be due to Adeyemi's negative highlights during the season, such as his angry reactions to being substituted or the "mystery box" incident, in which he was fined heavily for illegal possession of weapons.
|appointment
|Match
|14 March, 3.30 p.m.
|BVB – FC Augsburg (Bundesliga)
|21 March, 6.30 p.m.
|BVB - Hamburger SV (Bundesliga)
|4 April, 6.30 p.m.
|VfB Stuttgart – BVB (Bundesliga)
|11 April, 3:30 p.m.
|BVB – Bayer Leverkusen (Bundesliga)
Der FC Arsenal wurde im Jahr 1886 in Woolwich gegründet.
Der FC Arsenal gehört der Kroenke Sports & Entertainment-Gruppe um den US-amerikanischen Milliardären Stan Kroenke. Erste Anteile kaufte der Unternehmer im April 2007, im Anschluss kaufte er Stück für Stück auch weitere Aktien auf - bis zur endgültigen Übernahme im September 2018. Neben den Gunners besitzt Kroenke auch noch weitere Sportklubs, unter anderem die Los Angeles Rams (NFL), die Denver Nuggets (NBA) und die Colorado Avalanche (NHL).
Seit der Saison 2006/07 spielt Arsenal im Emirates Stadium im Stadtteil Holloway im Norden Londons. Vorher hatte der Klub seine Heimspiele lange Jahre im Highbury ausgetragen.
Das Emirates Stadium hat eine Kapazität von 60.704 Sitzplätzen. Damit ist es eines der fünf größten Stadien in der Premier League.
Mit 47 Titeln sind die Gunners einer der erfolgreichsten Klubs Englands. Die meisten dieser Trophäen sammelte der Klub national - noch nie konnte Arsenal die Champions League gewinnen.
Auf nationaler Ebene hat der FC Arsenal über die Jahre gut abgeräumt. Neben 14 Titeln im FA Cup (Rekordsieger) gewannen die Londoner auch 13-mal die englische Meisterschaft.
Rekordspieler bei Arsenal ist David O'Leary. Satte 722 Pflichtspiele absolvierte er zwischen 1975 und 1994.
Für die meisten Tore in der Vereinsgeschichte sorgte Thierry Henry. Der Franzose knipste in 377 Auftritten ganze 228-mal. Hinter ihm folgt Ian Wright mit 185 Toren.
Über die Jahre standen zahlreiche Superstars für die Gunners auf dem Feld. Hier eine Auswahl: Thierry Henry, Dennis Bergkamp, Patrick Vieira, Tony Adams, Ian Wright, Robert Pires, Cesc Fabregas, David Seaman, Mesut Özil, Marc Overmars, Ashley Cole oder Kai Havertz.
Rekordtrainer des Vereins ist Arsene Wenger, der zwischen 1996 und 2018 insgesamt 17 Titel nach Nordlondon holte. Andere erfolgreiche Coaches sind Herbert Chapman (5 Titel), George Graham (6 Titel), Bertie Mee (3 Titel) oder Mikel Arteta (2 Titel).
Der Verein trägt aufgrund der Kanone im Wappen auch den Spitznamen "The Gunners", zu deutsch "die Kanoniere".