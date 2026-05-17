Bruno Fernandes matches Thierry Henry & Kevin De Bruyne record as Man Utd captain registers 20th Premier League assist of the season

Speaking ahead of the Liverpool match, Fernandes admitted the record had been something he was thinking about. "Of course it's in my mind, I won't lie about that," Fernandes told former United defender Gary Neville, in a Sky Sports interview. The midfielder’s honesty highlights the significance of joining the elite company of the league's greatest creators.

"It wasn't in the beginning but now I'm one behind them [Henry and De Bruyne], I think about it," he continued. "It's something that I think about because we are talking about Kevin and Thierry, they were two of the best players that the Premier League has seen in a long, long time. Having the chance to be up there with their names — just for this category, let's not talk about the rest they have done in the Premier League — is very good and I'm very proud of that."