Brighton lead Chelsea in pursuit of high-flying Bundesliga teen and his older brother after positive talks with duo's mother

The transfer poker has gained fresh momentum following the brothers' separation from their previous agent. This change prompted several English heavyweights to contact Koln squad planner Tim Steidten, who previously worked at West Ham. Chelsea, who Sport Bild specifies have contacted Steidten, and Manchester City are among the elite clubs monitoring the teenager's rapid rise, alongside Bundesliga giants Bayern Munich.

Despite the mounting pressure, sporting director Thomas Kessler insists the German outfit remains entirely relaxed about the situation. They plan to use the current international break to finalise a clear internal strategy regarding a potential sale and to determine their ultimate pain threshold for negotiations.