Brazil player ratings vs Japan: That's why Don Carlo is the coolest customer in football! Ancelotti masterminds come-from-behind win by sticking with Casemiro and bringing on Gabriel Martinelli to lead Selecao in the last 16 of the World Cup

However, Carlo Ancelotti unsurprisingly didn't panic. The obvious move would have been for him to take off Casemiro during the break, as the 34-year-old didn't even get close to Sano as the Japan midfielder surged forward to score, but Ancelotti stuck with his former Real Madrid charge, who headed Brazil level 11 minutes after the interval.

Ancelotti then brought on Gabriel Martinelli and, just when it appeared as if an enthralling encounter in Texas was going to extra-time, the maddeningly inconsistent winger broke Japanese hearts in the fifth minute of injury time by taking a clever pass from Bruno Guimaraes before just managing to beat Zion Suzuki with a shot that went in via the right post.

Below, GOAL rates all of the Brazil players on show as the Selecao set up a last-16 meeting with either Norway or Ivory Coast...