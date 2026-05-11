AFP
Bournemouth teenager Rayan hails Casemiro as 'father figure' and reveals Vinicius Jr & Raphinha welcome ahead of Brazil debut
Casemiro the veteran leader
For Rayan, the March international break was a transformative moment in his young career. After being handed a surprise call-up by Ancelotti, the Bournemouth attacker saw the 2026 World Cup shift from a distant dream to a "real possibility". Despite only playing 14 minutes in a friendly against Croatia, the experience of being around the elite of world football has left a lasting impression on the teenager.
The senior players provided the emotional support. Rayan highlighted the warm reception he received from established stars like Vinícius Júnior, Raphinha, and Marquinhos. However, it was veteran midfielder Casemiro who stood out as the anchor of the group. Rayan told UOL: "Vinicius Júnior, Raphinha, Casemiro, and Marquinhos welcomed me very well. [Casemiro] is a great guy, very serious, and also a father figure. The guys welcomed me very well, not only me but also Igor Thiago, who was there for the first time."
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Ancelotti's linguistic surprise
The transition for Rayan was made even smoother by an unexpected discovery regarding Brazil head coach Ancelotti. The Italian tactician, who has enjoyed historic success at the club level with Real Madrid and AC Milan, surprised the teenager with his command of the local language during their very first meeting.
"It was the first time we met in person. I spoke Portuguese with him; he speaks it very well; he’s already fluent," Rayan admitted. "You get a bit nervous; he’s a massive figure who won everything at Real Madrid and everywhere else he’s been. It was a dream come true to meet him."
The final countdown to May 18
With the domestic season winding down, Rayan’s focus is now entirely on the upcoming announcement at the Museum of Tomorrow in Rio de Janeiro. Having already been included in the 55-man preliminary list, he is now vying for one of the final 26 spots. The injury to Chelsea’s Estevao has potentially opened a vacancy, increasing the chances for the Bournemouth star to make the cut.
The transition from watching his idols on television to training alongside them has been a surreal journey for the ex-Vasco player. "I wasn't sure my name would be among the call-ups," he admitted, reflecting on his initial surprise in March.
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Rayan going strong in England
The 19-year-old Rayan, who joined Bournemouth in January, has made 13 Premier League appearances for the club, scoring five goals and providing two assists.