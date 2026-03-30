All eyes are on the World Cup, with the transfer market on the minds of the club officials. In the clash between Bosnia and Italy – the final hurdle to clear to qualify for the upcoming World Cup, scheduled to take place from 11 June to 19 July across the United States, Canada and Mexico – some potential stars of the next transfer window will also be taking to the pitch. Among the Italian players, but also among those of Bosnia: Alajbegovic was on Milan’s radar but has already joined Bayer Leverkusen – following the exercise of an €8 million buy-back clause – whilst at the heart of our opponents’ defence is Taek Muharemovic: the 2003-born player is having a good season with Sassuolo and has already caught the eye of the top clubs.
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Bosnia v Italy: all eyes on Muharemovic – Inter and Juventus have already made contact
INTER AND JUVE INTERESTED IN MUHAREMOVIC
In fact, to tell the truth, Inter had tried in January to sign him straight away to get ahead of the competition; there had been contact between President Marotta and the Neroverde CEO Giovanni Carnevali – who have an excellent relationship – who asked him to postpone any discussions until the summer. In a few months’ time, the parties will meet again to see if there is scope to begin negotiations, but Juventus are also in the running; they have already had the player in their Primavera and NextGen teams and made an initial enquiry a few months ago.
DETAILS OF THE JUVE-SASSUOLO DEAL
In the summer of 2024, Juventus – in a deal orchestrated by Cristiano Giuntoli – loaned Muharemovic to Sassuolo in Serie B, with an option to buy that would become mandatory in the event of promotion, plus a 50% share of any future transfer fee: with the Neroverdi’s return to Serie A, the Bosnian defender completed a permanent transfer; Juve received €5 million and will in future be entitled to half the fee Sassuolo receives from his sale. Not only that, should the Bianconeri make concrete offers for the defender, they would have the option to sign him at half price. Now, however, there is the play-off final against Italy. Then the end of the league season. In the summer, however, the spotlight will (also) be on Muharemovic.